Estación San José / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol

Estación San José / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol

© LGM Studio© LGM Studio© LGM Studio© LGM Studio+ 16

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Mixed Use Architecture, Services, Cultural Center
Toluca de Lerdo, Mexico
  • Architects: FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  LGM Studio
  • Lead Architect: Pablo Oriol, Fernando Rodríguez
  • Collaborators:Francisco Díaz, Ricardo González, Ana Suárez-Anta, Esther Ibáñez, Jaime Hortal
  • Consultants:Axiom Ingeniería, Pablo Urbano, Antemio Vargas
  • City:Toluca de Lerdo
  • Country:Mexico
© LGM Studio
© LGM Studio
© LGM Studio
© LGM Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Juarez 204, Toluca Estación San José is a mixed-use infrastructure in the city center of Toluca de Lerdo, the capital city of the Estado de Mexico, the most populated entity of the whole Mexican Republic.

© LGM Studio
© LGM Studio

The project is placed in the northern edge of Avenida Juarez, which links Toluca’s Historic District with the University area to the south., and arises as an opportunity to concentrate the disperse activity around this neighborhood and create a new cultural, economic, and activity hub, both at local and metropolitan levels, a social condenser with the goal of revitalizing the central area of the city, overlapping community programs: car park, office, and co-working areas, cultural and commercial spaces… coronated with a public-access garden at the rooftop with spectacular views of the great Nevado de Toluca.

© LGM Studio
© LGM Studio
Axonometria
Axonometria
© LGM Studio
© LGM Studio

A flexible infrastructure. The result is a very flexible infrastructure that expects to be occupied by different types of users. A naked concrete super-structure with a clean, meaningful geometry relates to the urban surroundings, rising above and overlooking them, both closely and beyond. The structural frame gives character and unifies the complex, arranged as a field of pillars supporting a double family of slender beams. Over them, continuous slabs are folded to create the parking area and are further perforated to generate diagonal relations and vertical spaces. A gentle lightweight metallic skin encloses the resulting volume, framing the most appreciated views: the Cathedral, the Cosmovitral, and the Nevado de Toluca.

© LGM Studio
© LGM Studio
© LGM Studio
© LGM Studio
Sección
Sección
© LGM Studio
© LGM Studio

Project location

Address:Toluca de Lerdo, Mex., Mexico

