World
MO House / Laura Ortín Arquitectura

MO House / Laura Ortín Arquitectura

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments, Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Murcia, Spain
  • Architects: Laura Ortín Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1399 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  David Frutos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, JUNG, Arkoslight, Kerakoll, AUTÉNTICO, Adobe Systems Incorporated, CERÁMICA CIELO, Cement Design, ICÓNICO, Porcelanosa, Robert McNeel & Associates, moso-bamboo
An ethical and oecological issue. The project was conceived just when our bodies and after a few days our minds were confined. Could this new household up another confinement? We wonder. This will be perhaps from now on the new question to project. Because if architecture is good because it is flexible, bright, and healthy, it will endure confinement and any future situation. Because it will be adaptive, evolutionary, and caring.

Plan - After
Plan - After
We encounter an 80s flat in the center of the city. Extremely compartmentalized and organized with hierarchical spaces typical of another era, of another way of living.

Natural light was paralyzed too soon, circulations forced too unnatural movements and the different rooms were for only one activity.

Mens sana in habitat sano. Three things were the obsession to solve: outdoor space (more terrace), the flexibility of use (interchangeable rooms), self-care spaces (teleworking, relaxation), and environmental quality (natural light more hours, healthy materials).

We force conflict (understood as something positive), we provoke our own exoticism and evocative architecture that would forget the continent and recreate a careful and delicate content.

3D
3D
The house is traversed in an organic and natural way and the transitions between rooms are proportional. We got a healthy environment with natural materials: bamboo wood, lime paints and chalk lacquers. They make up a home with an "sssh" effect, in calm, in peace ...

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Murcia, Spain

About this office
Laura Ortín Arquitectura
Office

