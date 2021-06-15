MVRDV Reveals Design of Green Barcode-Inspired Housing Unit in Amsterdam

MVRDV has revealed the design of "De Oosterlingen", a series of seven sustainable residential buildings on Amsterdam’s Oostenburg Island. The proposed buildings are distributed in a 'barcode' composition, forming an apparent unified design but with an animated skyline and unique characteristics such as varying roof shapes and façades of wood, glass, recycled brick, and bio-based composite.

+ 5

The project is located at the entrance of the island, a lively residential district that was once an industrial area. Its industrial history remains visible throughout its urban fabric, with monumental quay walls, warehouses, and preserved cranes. As a reminiscence to the area’s industrial history, a number of façades were designed to open up as folding shutters and canopies, creating a dynamic array of facades that are different from one another, yet still visually harmonious.

The architecture firm designed seven connected buildings organized around a collective space and shared rooftop. The entire masterplan enhances the town's green ratio with lush vegetation spread across all seven buildings, which are identified as the greenhouse, the beekeeper, the lump, the garden, the house, the rock, and the birdhouse.

Related Article MVRDV to Transform Eindhoven Shopping Centre into a Sustainable Cultural Quarter

It will be a green complex that, in my view, is not only good for people but also for birds and insects. One building will be made of rammed earth, an ancient and sustainable building method; another will have a completely green facade. Nesting boxes for house sparrows, swifts and bats will also be integrated into various façades. They create a cute street in the best Amsterdam tradition, but much greener. -- Winy Maas, MVRDV Founding Partner

The buildings are stepped, with terraces that lead up to the tower at one end. The roofs of the lower buildings will include gardens, an apple orchard, urban farming, or a rooftop forest. These green implementations generate very low emissions, achieving a holistic sustainable approach. The team of architects also ensured that the design of the masterplan was human-centered. Walking routes are stitched throughout the plot to facilitate gatherings and promote a sense of community. The complex includes both lively and quiet zones, catering to all residents and visitors' needs.

The development covers 13,950 sqm which consist of 144 homes, with 1,000 sqm of space reserved for various facilities, such as catering services, a healthy food shop, a small private cinema, and a social impact factory. Construction is expected to start in late 2022.