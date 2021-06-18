We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Barista’s Kitchen / Estúdio Mineral + Cynthia Silva

Barista’s Kitchen / Estúdio Mineral + Cynthia Silva

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Installation, Heritage, Coffee Shop Interiors
Belo Horizonte, Brazil
  • Architects: Cynthia Silva, Estúdio Mineral
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  24
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Bárbara Dutra, Jomar Bragança
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Coral, Deca, Terratile, Trimble
  • Lead Architect: Atamar Lorrani, Filipe Castro, Cynthia Silva
Text description provided by the architects. In 2020, many uncertainties and reflections arose along with the process of social isolation resulting from the pandemic. We changed our habits, and most of our routines took place inside our homes. Facing such a chaotic and unstable world, the project reflects the search for feelings of coziness, protection, and human warmth. We looked back to the place of our most primordial memories to find this necessary warmth.

The kitchen’s layout has its island as a central element which, in a way, represents the social arrangements of the cities in the countryside of the state of Minas Gerais. There, the protagonist of the house was not the living room but the kitchen, where everything happened around the traditional wood stove. This island shelters all of the kitchen functions from storage to cooking food, as well as being an abundant preparation area. Taking this into consideration, it was decided to align tradition with contemporaneity to reinforce the idea that both are not exclusive concepts, but that they can be side by side, illustrated by the wood stove next to the induction cooktop.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
The Barista's Kitchen, in its essence, represents the so desired sensation, in the act of being near the heat of the traditional Brazilian wood stove, having a freshly brewed coffee, accompanied by a tray of homemade baked cheese bread. In other words, space represents the most everyday activity of the people from Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brasil

