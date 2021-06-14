We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  5. Ghost House Installation / i/thee

Ghost House Installation / i/thee

Ghost House Installation / i/thee

© Daniel Schwartz© Daniel Schwartz© Daniel Schwartz© Daniel Schwartz+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installations & Structures
Morongo Valley, United States
  • Architects: i/thee
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Daniel Schwartz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Elmer's, Tarps Now
  • Design Leaders:Neal Lucas Hitch, Martin Hitch, Kristina Fisher
  • Students Team Members :Thatsama Leeumnadwong, Thanjira Vimonanupong, Ranchana Rungwatanawong, Tanaboon Kittisrikangwan, Chutimon Suetragulwong
  • City:Morongo Valley
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
© Daniel Schwartz
© Daniel Schwartz
Text description provided by the architects. Ghost House was conceived as an experiment in material manipulation, the form of which is directly dependent on the weather, environment, and time itself. The process of construction started with the erection of light wooden frames to create the formal outlines of two houses. Then, custom-cut canvas sheets were soaked in non-toxic adhesive and draped over the frames. Over the course of a few hours, the sheets froze into solid objects while blowing in the strong mountain winds.

Axonometric
Axonometric
Section
Section

Next, cubic apertures were cut from the canvases, further referencing the formal memory of a house. The final result is a three-dimensional snapshot of a specific moment in time. It is an improbable structure: a representation of the past existing in the present, neither here nor there; the ghost of a house. 

© Daniel Schwartz
© Daniel Schwartz
© Daniel Schwartz
The project was executed as part of Space Saloon's 2018 mobile education camp that asked participating architects and artists to design/build installations investigating notions of context as they relate to environmental factors. Our installation specifically studied architecture's relationship to the wind—a historically and mythologically mysterious force that is only now beginning to be fully understood. Using specialized equipment, we identified and recorded wind patterns at various hyper-specific locations throughout California's high desert. The site of the structure was then selected based on the precise microclimate of the designated area. 

© Daniel Schwartz
© Daniel Schwartz
© Daniel Schwartz
 The resulting structure is a poetic expression that questions outstanding notions of authorship in design, inviting weather, and the environment as an active participant in the process. Whereas bio-design typically posits to create architecture resembling nature or natural processes, we take the challenge literally—Ghost House doesn't just look like a curtain blowing in the wind; it is a curtain blowing in the wind.

© Daniel Schwartz
Here, architecture transcends traditional values of composition and function and instead exalts in the primal beauty of nature through the embodiment of the exact climatic conditions of one instant in time solidified in a billowing canvas sheet.

© Daniel Schwartz
Address:Morongo Valley, CA 92256, United States

i/thee
Cite: "Ghost House Installation / i/thee" 14 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963333/ghost-house-installation-i-thee> ISSN 0719-8884

