Public Waterfront Pools : 10 Aquatics Facilities Bordering Rivers and Oceans

At first glance, building a pool right beside another body of water seems a little redundant. After all, why would someone choose to swim in a pool when they have a river or ocean to enjoy? However, for people with limited mobility and younger more inexperienced swimmers, natural bodies of water can prove both daunting and dangerous. Pools not only provide a controlled, secure space for them to enjoy aquatic activities, they also provide a connection with the surrounding landscape.

In any case, building a structure along the coast or a riverbank isn't simple. The process requires a profound understanding of the topography of both the land and the body of water. The ever-changing conditions of these landscapes caused by the ocean tides and the flow of the rivers blur the boundaries between manmade and natural structures and make designing and construction difficult. However, numerous architects and designers have taken the challenge and succeeded in building a connecting point between humans and these waterscapes.

In celebration of World Oceans Day, we've compiled a selection a 10 projects centered on coastal and riverside pools that serve as both a recreational and leisure facility and a point of access to the surrounding landscape.

Location: Matosinhos, Portugal

Matosinhos, Portugal Year: 1966

Location : Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen, Denmark Year: 2003

Save this picture! Copenhagen Harbour Bath / BIG + JDS. Image © BIG + JDS

Location : Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Year: 2005

Save this picture! Arena Badeschiff / Wilk-Salinas Architekten. Image © Carlos ZGZ [Wikimedia] Bajo licencia CC0 1.0

Location : New York, USA

New York, USA Year: 2007

Save this picture! Piscina Flotante / Jonathan Kirschenfeld Asociados. Image © Jonathan Kirschenfeld Asociados

Location : Bondi Beach, Australia

Bondi Beach, Australia Year: 2012

Save this picture! Piscina Bondi Icebergs Club / 2RKS Architecture + Design. Image © Tim Grubb [Wikimedia] Bajo licencia CC BY-SA 3.0

Location: Bornholm, Denmark

Bornholm, Denmark Year: 2013

Save this picture! Baños en el puerto de Hasle / White. Image © Signe Find Larsen

Location : Mazatlán, Mexico

Mazatlán, Mexico Year: 2015

Save this picture! Carpa Olivera / Colectivo Urbano. Image © Onnis Luque

Location : Oslo, Norway

Oslo, Norway Year: 2015

Save this picture! Sørenga Sjøbad / LPO arkitekter. Image © MK A

Location : Aalborg, Denmark

Aalborg, Denmark Year: 2017

Save this picture! Parque del Fiordo Vestre / ADEPT. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj

Location : Aarhus, Denmark

Aarhus, Denmark Year: 2018

Save this picture! Baño Portuario Aarhus / BIG. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

