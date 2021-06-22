We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Public Waterfront Pools : 10 Aquatics Facilities Bordering Rivers and Oceans

Public Waterfront Pools : 10 Aquatics Facilities Bordering Rivers and Oceans

Public Waterfront Pools : 10 Aquatics Facilities Bordering Rivers and Oceans
Piscinas en Leça de Palmeira / Alvaro Siza. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
At first glance, building a pool right beside another body of water seems a little redundant. After all, why would someone choose to swim in a pool when they have a river or ocean to enjoy? However, for people with limited mobility and younger more inexperienced swimmers, natural bodies of water can prove both daunting and dangerous. Pools not only provide a controlled, secure space for them to enjoy aquatic activities, they also provide a connection with the surrounding landscape.

"Rock swimming pool" en Cronulla Beach (Australia). Image © Photographic Collection [Wikimedia] Bajo licencia CC BY 2.0
In any case, building a structure along the coast or a riverbank isn't simple. The process requires a profound understanding of the topography of both the land and the body of water. The ever-changing conditions of these landscapes caused by the ocean tides and the flow of the rivers blur the boundaries between manmade and natural structures and make designing and construction difficult. However, numerous architects and designers have taken the challenge and succeeded in building a connecting point between humans and these waterscapes. 

Baño Portuario Aarhus / BIG. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
In celebration of World Oceans Day, we've compiled a selection a 10 projects centered on coastal and riverside pools that serve as both a recreational and leisure facility and a point of access to the surrounding landscape

Leça Swimming Pools / Alvaro Siza

  • Location: Matosinhos, Portugal
  • Year: 1966

Piscinas en Leça de Palmeira / Alvaro Siza. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Copenhagen Harbour Bath / BIG + JDS

  • Location: Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Year: 2003

Copenhagen Harbour Bath / BIG + JDS. Image © BIG + JDS
Badeschiff / Wilk-Salinas Architekten

  • Location: Berlin, Germany
  • Year: 2005

Arena Badeschiff / Wilk-Salinas Architekten. Image © Carlos ZGZ [Wikimedia] Bajo licencia CC0 1.0
The Floating Pool / Jonathan Kirschenfeld

  • Location: New York, USA
  • Year: 2007

Piscina Flotante / Jonathan Kirschenfeld Asociados. Image © Jonathan Kirschenfeld Asociados
Bondi Icebergs Club / 2RKS Architecture + Design

  • Location: Bondi Beach, Australia
  • Year: 2012

Piscina Bondi Icebergs Club / 2RKS Architecture + Design. Image © Tim Grubb [Wikimedia] Bajo licencia CC BY-SA 3.0
Hasle Harbour Bath / White

  • Location: Bornholm, Denmark
  • Year: 2013

Baños en el puerto de Hasle / White. Image © Signe Find Larsen
Carpa Olivera / Colectivo Urbano

  • Location: Mazatlán, Mexico
  • Year: 2015

Carpa Olivera / Colectivo Urbano. Image © Onnis Luque
Sørenga Sjøbad / LPO arkitekter

  • Location: Oslo, Norway
  • Year: 2015

Sørenga Sjøbad / LPO arkitekter. Image © MK A
Vestre Fjord Park / ADEPT

  • Location: Aalborg, Denmark
  • Year: 2017

Parque del Fiordo Vestre / ADEPT. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj
Aarhus Harbor Bath / BIG

  • Location: Aarhus, Denmark
  • Year: 2018

Baño Portuario Aarhus / BIG. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
See more pools or check out more articles on water in architecture, waterfronts, and floating architecture.

