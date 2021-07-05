The Limitless Material Possibilities of Lacquered Boards

Save this picture! Thanks to the improved surface properties, PerfectSense Premium Matt Lacquered Boards can now be used for horizontal surfaces. Image Courtesy of EGGER Holzwerkstoffe

Wood-based materials manufacturer EGGER continues to develop and improve its matt and high-gloss PerfectSense Lacquered Board - a range of surfaces that has been on the market for five years and that provides high-quality visual and haptic properties.

Since its launch in 2015, the PerfectSense Matt and Gloss MDF Lacquered Boards have been raising the standards of the furniture industry. Architects, fabricators, and clients alike have been inspired by their elegant look, pleasant feel and durability. As a wood-based materials specialist, EGGER has continually enhanced the performance quality of the PerfectSense products for high-quality furniture and room concepts. As a result, the Matt has evolved into the Premium Matt and Gloss into Premium Gloss. Both variants can now be used in a greater variety of ways.

"Due to the worldwide success and the continuing trend of matt surfaces, we have further developed our well-known matt and high-gloss Lacquered Boards. They now also show off their advantages on horizontal surfaces," says Hubert Höglauer, Head of Marketing and Product Management Furniture and Interior Design at EGGER Group.

Premium Matt: New Horizontal Applications

The Lacquered Boards in Premium Matt (PM) stand alone as the contemporary trend of matt surfaces continues to grow in popularity. For clients, there are new advantages in planning and processing, as Höglauer states: "The innovative lacquer system has noticeably optimized the micro-scratch and scratch-resistance of our matt PerfectSense Lacquered Board. As a result, we are extending the range of applications for this product to horizontal surfaces, such as tables, counters, and shelves."

The anti-fingerprint property of Premium Matt reduces cleaning efforts, as virtually no fingerprints remain on the surface. This is particularly advantageous when it comes to dark finishes.

Save this picture! Thanks to the anti-fingerprint property of Premium Matt, fewer fingerprints remain and cleaning is reduced.. Image Courtesy of EGGER Holzwerkstoffe

Premium Gloss: New Levels of Brilliance

The Premium Gloss Lacquered Boards (PG) are distinguished by their timeless elegance. Further development of the Premium Gloss emphasizes the mirror finish as well as the brilliant reflective nature, which contributes to the visual expansion of any room. The surface properties now extend the possible applications of Premium Gloss to horizontal surfaces, such as sideboards, which can now also be implemented in high gloss.

Save this picture! PerfectSense Premium Gloss Lacquered Boards impress with their elegant mirror finish and reflective nature

More Variety, Perfectly Matched

EGGER's product portfolio includes matching ABS edges and PMMA accent edges, producing visually exciting outcomes for all lacquered boards in Premium Matt and Premium Gloss. To complete the matt or high-gloss look, PerfectSense Topmatt or HighGloss laminates are available. The new Topmatt worktop with edging can also be used for consistent matt kitchen designs.

"In this way, we offer the right product solution for all design ideas in a sophisticated matt or gloss finish," says Hubert Höglauer.

Some benefits of the PerfectSense Premium Matt and Premium Gloss Lacquered Boards include:

Resistant to micro-scratches, such as those that can occur during cleaning; the matt surface also withstands coarser scratches.

Premium Matt now also applicable on horizontal surfaces such as tables, counters, and shelves - Premium Gloss can be used for less stressed horizontal surfaces such as sideboards.

Anti-fingerprint properties of Premium Matt - virtually no fingerprint residue on matt surfaces; reduced cleaning effort; especially beneficial for dark decors.

A velvety warm look and feel with Premium Matt - mirror finish, and reflective nature with Premium Gloss.

Antibacterial surface property according to ISO 22196 (=JIS Z 2801)

Insensitive to conventional stains.

Resistant to many cleaning agents.

Resistant to heat and moisture.

Sustainable MDF core board with 87 % material from renewable resources.

To view more of the Premium Matt and Premium Gloss as well as other products, click here.