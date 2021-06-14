Coral House / LAND Arquitectos

+ 27

Collaborators: Javier Lorenzo

Construction Company: Nicolás Recordón, Rodrigo Bustos

Structural Calculation: Alberto Ramirez

Installations: DICYP

City: Pichilemu

Country: Chile

The precedent and the order. The house takes as precedent the anatomy of a coral, where a body branches into 4 in search of light and views. In section, these bodies are worked with different heights.

Structure. The project proposes a house separated from the ground, specifically at 2.5 m from the ground. It is organized in 2 levels, the first with columns, beams, and bracing diagonals, with the possibility to incorporate new spaces in the future as the family grows. The second level is composed of 1 body ramified in 4, opened to increase distant panoramic views. The main living space is structured with wooden frames as in traditional Chilean warehouses. The bodies of the bedrooms are structured with partition walls and the terrace with a structural wooden grid that acts as a wind and solar filter.

Master Plan. The house recognizes the climatic and geographic conditions of the site, maximizing northern sunlight and south wind protection. It is located on a western slope of the coast mountain range in the area of ​​Punta de Lobos, Pichilemu, 3 hours south of Santiago.