We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Campus
  4. Croatia
  5. Campus Varaždin Student Dormitory / SANGRAD+AVP architects

Campus Varaždin Student Dormitory / SANGRAD+AVP architects

Save this project
Campus Varaždin Student Dormitory / SANGRAD+AVP architects

© Tamas Bujnovszky© Ivan Dorotic© Erick Velasco Farrera© Tamas Bujnovszky+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Campus, Dorms
Varaždin, Croatia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tamas Bujnovszky
© Tamas Bujnovszky

Text description provided by the architects. Varaždin, a city that can boast of live theatre and concert life, hosts one of the most important European baroque music festivals, but also attracts attention as a university centre. In order to improve the standard of living for an increasing number of students, the Student Centre Varaždin decided to build a new dormitory with a capacity of 600 beds, as well as a restaurant.

Save this picture!
© Erick Velasco Farrera
© Erick Velasco Farrera
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Tamas Bujnovszky
© Tamas Bujnovszky

In 2012, a public competition was launched. As the competition winners, architect Vedran Pedišić and his office, Sangrad, first designed a restaurant and then a dormitory financed through EU funds.

Save this picture!
© Erick Velasco Farrera
© Erick Velasco Farrera

The goal of both stages of the project was to create good conditions for studying, by optimizing opportunities for a pleasant everyday life, as well as meaningful leisure time. But in the overall approach to the design brief, the awareness of both the architects and the investors of the need for environmental protection and energy-saving also became prominent.

Save this picture!
© Ivan Dorotic
© Ivan Dorotic
Save this picture!
© Ivan Dorotic
© Ivan Dorotic

Therefore, the second key determinant of the project was the energy efficiency and sustainability of both facilities, which was achieved through the use of renewable energy sources such as photovoltaic power stations on the roofs of the restaurant and the dorm, heat pumps used for heating and cooling water, and the use of rainwater for sanitary water. All these measures allow the emission of harmful gases into the atmosphere to be reduced to zero

Save this picture!
© Ivan Dorotic
© Ivan Dorotic

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Varaždin, Croatia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SANGRAD+AVP architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureCampusEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesDormsCroatia
Cite: "Campus Varaždin Student Dormitory / SANGRAD+AVP architects" 13 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963280/campus-varazdin-student-dormitory-sangrad-plus-avp-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream