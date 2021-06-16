We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Natural Tapestry: Indoor Vertical Gardens in Different Project Types

Natural Tapestry: Indoor Vertical Gardens in Different Project Types

Natural Tapestry: Indoor Vertical Gardens in Different Project Types

Humans possess an innate tendency to seek connections with nature, regardless of the physical or geographical conditions in which we find ourselves. As we become increasingly detached from the wilderness, we develop means and strategies to bring nature back into our daily lives, even if only for a few moments.

There are many ways of domesticating nature, as seen throughout the history of mankind, through fascinating structures that challenge technical limitations, such as vertical indoor gardens.

Some say that the Hanging Gardens of Babylon were the first-ever vertical gardens in history. According to one legend, a king erected an ascending series of tiered gardens, supported by stone pillars and platforms containing a wide variety of plants, creating a pensile paradise that resembled a large green mountain, all to gratify his queen, who was fond of a mountainous landscape. Whether this is true or not, the point is that the desire to domesticate nature has always been a part of man's imagination in many different ways.

Today, when we talk about vertical gardens, what comes to mind is nothing like the majestic Wonders of the Ancient World but rather a reflection of our present lifestyles and our relationship with nature.

The lack of space is a major issue of our times, and vertical indoor gardens have taken on an important role in providing natural environments, even in very small spaces. Also known as green walls, these structures are relatively small but still contribute to temperature-controlled environments, increasing humidity and reducing noise pollution, not to mention the impacts on psychological well-being caused by proximity to nature.

However, as landscape architect Laura Rotter from the office Giz de Terra points out, despite being extremely elegant solutions with great visual and biophilic impact on interior environments, vertical gardens require special care to ensure durability and functionality.

According to the architect, automatic irrigation is essential because it ensures the ideal amount of water, taking into account the garden's specific requirements. A green wall without an irrigation system needs to be watered almost daily and could be a bad investment in the event of damage due to over or under-watering. A detailed study of the local conditions is essential, including seasonal changes and other factors such as exposure to sunlight, air currents, temperature, humidity, access for maintenance, among others. As suggested by the term itself, domesticating requires special care, given that plants are very different from static materials. They have specific needs that must be respected to ensure healthy and long-lasting growth.

With this in mind, we have selected below different types of contemporary projects that use vertical indoor gardens as part of their design, proving that every effort towards being closer to nature is worth it, regardless of the scale.

Houses

K House / Studio Arthur Casas

K House / Studio Arthur Casas © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
K House / Studio Arthur Casas © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

DS House / Studio Arthur Casas

DS House / Studio Arthur Casas © Ricardo Labougle
DS House / Studio Arthur Casas © Ricardo Labougle

NK House / Rua 141 + ZALC Arquitetura

NK House / Rua 141 + ZALC Arquitetura © Fran Parente
NK House / Rua 141 + ZALC Arquitetura © Fran Parente

Veranda House / sigit.kusumawijaya

Veranda House / sigit.kusumawijaya © M. Ifran Nurdin
Veranda House / sigit.kusumawijaya © M. Ifran Nurdin

Rosari 70 House / Manuel Sánchez Hernández

Rosari 70 House / Manuel Sánchez Hernández © Milena Villalba
Rosari 70 House / Manuel Sánchez Hernández © Milena Villalba

Apartments

KTS Apartment / Triplex Arquitetura

KTS Apartment / Triplex Arquitetura © Ricardo Bassetti
KTS Apartment / Triplex Arquitetura © Ricardo Bassetti

CDS Apartment / David Ito Arquitetura

CDS Apartment / David Ito Arquitetura © Pedro Vannucchi
CDS Apartment / David Ito Arquitetura © Pedro Vannucchi

EM Apartment / DT Estúdio

EM Apartment / DT Estúdio © Evelyn Muller
EM Apartment / DT Estúdio © Evelyn Muller

Tatiana Leite Penthouse / Julliana Camargo Arquitetos

Tatiana Leite Penthouse / Julliana Camargo Arquitetos © Victor Affaro
Tatiana Leite Penthouse / Julliana Camargo Arquitetos © Victor Affaro

309 Apartment / CoDA arquitetos

309 Apartment / CoDA arquitetos © Haruo Mikami
309 Apartment / CoDA arquitetos © Haruo Mikami

Commercial

Lushe Beauty Salon / Roby Macedo arquitetura e design

Lushe Beauty Salon / Roby Macedo arquitetura e design. © Jesus Perez
Lushe Beauty Salon / Roby Macedo arquitetura e design. © Jesus Perez

FITFISH Restaurant / Studio Bloco Arquitetura

FITFISH Restaurant / Studio Bloco Arquitetura. © Marcelo Donadussi
FITFISH Restaurant / Studio Bloco Arquitetura. © Marcelo Donadussi

HS Clinic / Steck Arquitetura

HS Clinic / Steck Arquitetura. © Adriano Pacelli
HS Clinic / Steck Arquitetura. © Adriano Pacelli

Lavi+ / Estúdio Leme

Lavi+ / Estúdio Leme. © Marcos Mendes
Lavi+ / Estúdio Leme. © Marcos Mendes

IT’S Biofilia Office / IT'S Informov

IT’S Biofilia Office / IT'S Informov. © Alexandre Oliveira – Jafo Fotografia
IT’S Biofilia Office / IT'S Informov. © Alexandre Oliveira – Jafo Fotografia

Factory in the Forest / Design Unit Architects Snd Bhd

Factory in the Forest / Design Unit Architects Snd Bhd © Lin Ho Photography
Factory in the Forest / Design Unit Architects Snd Bhd © Lin Ho Photography

Large Developments

Qantas Sydney First Lounge / Marc Newson + Sebastian Segers and Woods Bagot

Qantas Sydney First Lounge / Marc Newson + Sebastian Segers and Woods Bagot. Departure Lounge
Qantas Sydney First Lounge / Marc Newson + Sebastian Segers and Woods Bagot. Departure Lounge

Jewel Changi Airport / Safdie Architects

Jewel Changi Airport / Safdie Architects. Cortesia de Jewel Changi Airport
Jewel Changi Airport / Safdie Architects. Cortesia de Jewel Changi Airport

Public Facilities

PP Garden / People’s Architecture Office

PP Garden / People’s Architecture Office. plants wall. Image Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office
PP Garden / People’s Architecture Office. plants wall. Image Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office

Camilla Ghisleni
Cite: Ghisleni, Camilla. "Natural Tapestry: Indoor Vertical Gardens in Different Project Types" [Tapeçaria natural: jardins verticais internos em diferentes tipologias de projetos] 16 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Duduch, Tarsila) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963266/natural-tapestry-indoor-vertical-gardens-in-different-project-types> ISSN 0719-8884

