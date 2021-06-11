Mascot International Headquarters / C.F. Møller Architects

+ 50

Text description provided by the architects. New headquarters and logistics centre for Mascot International, one of Europe's leading manufacturers of work wear, brings together the company’s Danish activities and acts as a distinctive landmark.

The building on a large greenfield site emerges from the terrain as a dynamic, tapered shape. The main facade, facing the highway connecting the Danish cities Silkeborg and Herning, is transparent, and here passers-by are able to see the inner activities, the offices, the auditorium, fitness, and at the very top a roof garden and canteen with a panoramic view of the area. In front of the main façade, a terraced garden with water pools is laid out, collecting rainwater, reflecting the building, and underlining the main entrance.

The new building brings together the administration and logistics centre of the company. All facilities are placed around an atrium, cutting down through the building and creating a common platform for the internal workflow involving all the different branches of the company - a bright, open, and dynamic environment.

Mascot grows to such an extent, that C.F. Møller Architects is already in the process of designing an additional highbay storage warehouse with logistics facilities, effectively doubling the size and capacity of the centre.