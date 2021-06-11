We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Denmark
  Mascot International Headquarters / C.F. Møller Architects

Mascot International Headquarters / C.F. Møller Architects

Mascot International Headquarters / C.F. Møller Architects

© Martin Schubert

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Paarup, Denmark
© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert

Text description provided by the architects. New headquarters and logistics centre for Mascot International, one of Europe's leading manufacturers of work wear, brings together the company’s Danish activities and acts as a distinctive landmark.

© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert

The building on a large greenfield site emerges from the terrain as a dynamic, tapered shape. The main facade, facing the highway connecting the Danish cities Silkeborg and Herning, is transparent, and here passers-by are able to see the inner activities, the offices, the auditorium, fitness, and at the very top a roof garden and canteen with a panoramic view of the area. In front of the main façade, a terraced garden with water pools is laid out, collecting rainwater, reflecting the building, and underlining the main entrance.

© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert

The new building brings together the administration and logistics centre of the company. All facilities are placed around an atrium, cutting down through the building and creating a common platform for the internal workflow involving all the different branches of the company - a bright, open, and dynamic environment.

© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert

Mascot grows to such an extent, that C.F. Møller Architects is already in the process of designing an additional highbay storage warehouse with logistics facilities, effectively doubling the size and capacity of the centre.

© Martin Schubert
© Martin Schubert

Project gallery

Project location

Address:5210 Paarup, Denmark

C.F. Møller Architects
Office

