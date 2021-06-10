We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. Pritzker Prize Laureate Gottfried Böhm Passes Away at 101

Pritzker Prize Laureate Gottfried Böhm Passes Away at 101

Gottfried Böhm, the first German architect to be awarded the prestigious Pritzker Prize, has passed away at 101, as reported by Deutsche Welle and WDR.

Born to a third-generation family of architects, Böhm began working at his father's firm after studying engineering and sculpture at Munich's Technische Hochschule and Academy of Fine Arts, respectively. After working in Germany and the United States, and his father's later passing, Böhm took over the Cologne-based firm in 1955.

For many years, Böhm's commissions followed the legacy of his father. In this early period, which extended into the 1960s, Böhm worked exclusively with churches, as his father was a renowned architect of Catholic churches and cathedrals. But Gottfried deviated from his father Dominikus' Expressionist style, introducing formalism to the practice with clean, geometric surfaces, often rendered in red brick with small glass elements.

Cones, pyramids, and cylinders stacked on top of one another create a clear and direct representation of the sacred. Neviges Mariendom, Bergischer Löwe, and Maria, Königin des Friedens church are among his most notable buildings.

Via Deutsche Welle, WDR.

