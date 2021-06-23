We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Argentine Axonometries: 30 Works of Architecture Put Into Perspective

Argentine Axonometries: 30 Works of Architecture Put Into Perspective

Argentine Axonometries: 30 Works of Architecture Put Into Perspective

PH Scalabrini Ortiz / Kohan Ratto Arquitectos. Image PH Thames / Alonso&Crippa. Image Patio House / Ezequiel Spinelli + Facundo S. López. Image El Camarin / IR arquitectura. Image + 31

As Francis D. K. Ching explains in his book Architectural Graphics, unlike the traditional, two-dimensional orthographic drawings used to represent layouts, sections, and floorplans, which only allow a project to be glimpsed through a series of fragmented images, axonometries, or axonometric projections, offer unique, simultaneous three-dimensional views of a project with all the depth and spatiality of tried and true technical illustrations.  

This simultaneous imaging offers an advantage, not only in transmitting architecture ideas--like when presenting to clients or partners--but also in visualizing graphic studies and analyses. Unlike conical perspectives, where lines converge towards vanishing points, axonometric projections maintain an object's exact measurements and dimensions, optimizing not only their illustration but the study of their layout and design as well. 

To illustrate the advantages of axonometric projections, we've compiled a list of 30 residential projects from throughout Argentina that use this technique to highlight their structural and dimensional aspects:

Context / Implementation

PH Lavalleja / CCPM

PH Lavalleja / CCPM. Image
PH Lavalleja / CCPM. Image

Patio House / Ezequiel Spinelli + Facundo S. López

Patio House / Ezequiel Spinelli + Facundo S. López. Image
Patio House / Ezequiel Spinelli + Facundo S. López. Image

PH Scalabrini Ortiz House / Kohan Ratto Arquitectos

PH Scalabrini Ortiz / Kohan Ratto Arquitectos. Image
PH Scalabrini Ortiz / Kohan Ratto Arquitectos. Image

Tacuari House / moarqs

Tacuari House / moarqs. Image
Tacuari House / moarqs. Image

MyL House / Estudio BaBO

MyL House / Estudio BaBO. Image
MyL House / Estudio BaBO. Image

Building System / Materials

M3646 Building / Arqtipo + Natalia Rapisarda

M3646 Building / Arqtipo + Natalia Rapisarda. Image
M3646 Building / Arqtipo + Natalia Rapisarda. Image

House of Sieves / Francisco Cadau

House of Sieves / Francisco Cadau. Image
House of Sieves / Francisco Cadau. Image

Casa Blas / Adamo Faiden

Blas House / Adamo Faiden. Image
Blas House / Adamo Faiden. Image

GPL House / Estudio BLT

GPL House/ Estudio BLT. Image
GPL House/ Estudio BLT. Image

House Luisina / Reimers Risso Arquitectura

Luisina House / Reimers Risso Arquitectura. Image
Luisina House / Reimers Risso Arquitectura. Image

Interiors (Horizontal Section)

Luar House / Adamo Faiden

luar House / Adamo Faiden. Image
luar House / Adamo Faiden. Image

Monopoli House / Fabrizio Pugliese

Monopoli House / Fabrizio Pugliese. Image
Monopoli House / Fabrizio Pugliese. Image

Casa Naranjos / Fabrizio Pugliese

Naranjos House / Fabrizio Pugliese. Image
Naranjos House / Fabrizio Pugliese. Image

Ecuestre House / Luciano Kruk

Ecuestre House / Luciano Kruk. Image
Ecuestre House / Luciano Kruk. Image

El Camarin / IR arquitectura

El Camarin / IR arquitectura. Image
El Camarin / IR arquitectura. Image

Interiors (Vertical Section)

House in La Juanita / Delfina Riverti + FRAM arquitectos

House in La Juanita / Delfina Riverti + FRAM arquitectos. Image
House in La Juanita / Delfina Riverti + FRAM arquitectos. Image

Casa Anchorena / Colle-Croce

Anchorena House / Colle-Croce. Image
Anchorena House / Colle-Croce. Image

PH-Dwelling / FRAM arquitectos + JES

PH Dwelling / FRAM arquitectos + JES. Image
PH Dwelling / FRAM arquitectos + JES. Image

MM House / alarciaferrer arquitectos

MM House / alarciaferrer arquitectos. Image
MM House / alarciaferrer arquitectos. Image

Dique Luján House / FRAM arquitectos

Dique Luján House / FRAM arquitectos. Image
Dique Luján House / FRAM arquitectos. Image

General Volume / Morphology

Casa Jacarandá / Estudio Galera

Jacarandá House / Estudio Galera. Image
Jacarandá House / Estudio Galera. Image

Martínez House / BHY arquitectos

Martínez House / BHY arquitectos. Image
Martínez House / BHY arquitectos. Image

Quintana 4598 / IR arquitectura

Quintana 4598 / IR arquitectura. Image
Quintana 4598 / IR arquitectura. Image

PH Thames / Alonso&Crippa

PH Thames / Alonso&Crippa. Image
PH Thames / Alonso&Crippa. Image

Donado 2325 Building / Estudio NDG + Lautaro Malnatti

Donado 2325 Building / Estudio NDG + Lautaro Malnatti. Image
Donado 2325 Building / Estudio NDG + Lautaro Malnatti. Image

Construction Details

Brick House / Diego Arraigada Arquitecto

Brick House / Diego Arraigada Arquitecto. Image
Brick House / Diego Arraigada Arquitecto. Image

AA House / IR arquitectura

AA House / IR arquitectura. Image
AA House / IR arquitectura. Image

Urquiza Building / Federico Marinaro

Urquiza Building / Federico Marinaro. Image
Urquiza Building / Federico Marinaro. Image

AR House / Valeria del Vecchio

AR House / Valeria del Vecchio. Image
AR House / Valeria del Vecchio. Image

Griveo Building / Estudio NDG

Griveo Building / Estudio NDG. Image
Griveo Building / Estudio NDG. Image

Check out more Argentine houses as well as other news on Architectural Representation.

Cite: Maiztegui, Belén. "Argentine Axonometries: 30 Works of Architecture Put Into Perspective" [Axonométricas de Argentina: 30 proyectos de arquitectura en perspectiva] 23 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johnson, Maggie) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963202/argentine-axonometries-30-works-of-architecture-put-into-perspective> ISSN 0719-8884

