Argentine Axonometries: 30 Works of Architecture Put Into Perspective

As Francis D. K. Ching explains in his book Architectural Graphics, unlike the traditional, two-dimensional orthographic drawings used to represent layouts, sections, and floorplans, which only allow a project to be glimpsed through a series of fragmented images, axonometries, or axonometric projections, offer unique, simultaneous three-dimensional views of a project with all the depth and spatiality of tried and true technical illustrations.

This simultaneous imaging offers an advantage, not only in transmitting architecture ideas--like when presenting to clients or partners--but also in visualizing graphic studies and analyses. Unlike conical perspectives, where lines converge towards vanishing points, axonometric projections maintain an object's exact measurements and dimensions, optimizing not only their illustration but the study of their layout and design as well.

To illustrate the advantages of axonometric projections, we've compiled a list of 30 residential projects from throughout Argentina that use this technique to highlight their structural and dimensional aspects:

Context / Implementation

PH Lavalleja / CCPM

Patio House / Ezequiel Spinelli + Facundo S. López

PH Scalabrini Ortiz House / Kohan Ratto Arquitectos

Tacuari House / moarqs

MyL House / Estudio BaBO

Building System / Materials

M3646 Building / Arqtipo + Natalia Rapisarda

House of Sieves / Francisco Cadau

Casa Blas / Adamo Faiden

GPL House / Estudio BLT

House Luisina / Reimers Risso Arquitectura

Interiors (Horizontal Section)

Luar House / Adamo Faiden

Monopoli House / Fabrizio Pugliese

Casa Naranjos / Fabrizio Pugliese

Ecuestre House / Luciano Kruk

El Camarin / IR arquitectura

Interiors (Vertical Section)

House in La Juanita / Delfina Riverti + FRAM arquitectos

Casa Anchorena / Colle-Croce

PH-Dwelling / FRAM arquitectos + JES

MM House / alarciaferrer arquitectos

Dique Luján House / FRAM arquitectos

General Volume / Morphology

Casa Jacarandá / Estudio Galera

Martínez House / BHY arquitectos

Quintana 4598 / IR arquitectura

PH Thames / Alonso&Crippa

Donado 2325 Building / Estudio NDG + Lautaro Malnatti

Construction Details

Brick House / Diego Arraigada Arquitecto

AA House / IR arquitectura

Urquiza Building / Federico Marinaro

AR House / Valeria del Vecchio

Griveo Building / Estudio NDG

