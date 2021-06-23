Argentine Axonometries: 30 Works of Architecture Put Into Perspective

As Francis D. K. Ching explains in his book Architectural Graphics, unlike the traditional, two-dimensional orthographic drawings used to represent layouts, sections, and floorplans, which only allow a project to be glimpsed through a series of fragmented images, axonometries, or axonometric projections, offer unique, simultaneous three-dimensional views of a project with all the depth and spatiality of tried and true technical illustrations.
This simultaneous imaging offers an advantage, not only in transmitting architecture ideas--like when presenting to clients or partners--but also in visualizing graphic studies and analyses. Unlike conical perspectives, where lines converge towards vanishing points, axonometric projections maintain an object's exact measurements and dimensions, optimizing not only their illustration but the study of their layout and design as well.
To illustrate the advantages of axonometric projections, we've compiled a list of 30 residential projects from throughout Argentina that use this technique to highlight their structural and dimensional aspects:
Context / Implementation
Patio House / Ezequiel Spinelli + Facundo S. López
PH Scalabrini Ortiz House / Kohan Ratto Arquitectos
Building System / Materials
M3646 Building / Arqtipo + Natalia Rapisarda
House of Sieves / Francisco Cadau
House Luisina / Reimers Risso Arquitectura
Interiors (Horizontal Section)
Monopoli House / Fabrizio Pugliese
Casa Naranjos / Fabrizio Pugliese
Interiors (Vertical Section)
House in La Juanita / Delfina Riverti + FRAM arquitectos
PH-Dwelling / FRAM arquitectos + JES
MM House / alarciaferrer arquitectos
Dique Luján House / FRAM arquitectos
General Volume / Morphology
Casa Jacarandá / Estudio Galera
Martínez House / BHY arquitectos
Quintana 4598 / IR arquitectura
Donado 2325 Building / Estudio NDG + Lautaro Malnatti
Construction Details
Brick House / Diego Arraigada Arquitecto
Urquiza Building / Federico Marinaro
AR House / Valeria del Vecchio
