World
Silkworm Sanctuary / LAMZ Arquitectura

Silkworm Sanctuary / LAMZ Arquitectura

© Onnis Luque

  • Curated by Clara Ott
San Pedro Cajonos, Mexico
  • Architects: LAMZ Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6383 ft²
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Chaos Group, GRAPHISOFT, Cemex, DuPont, Adobe Systems Incorporated, CHOVATEK, Fester, Helvex, Lincoln, S.L. LIGHTING, Tecnolite, Trimble Navigation, Tuboplus
  • Lead Architect: Luis Alberto Martínez Zuñiga
  • Design Team:Jehú Pinacho Reyes, Josué Pacheco Santiago, Eduardo García Pérez, Alejandro Santiago Méndez, Fernando Ruiz García, Christian Emilio Hernández Aquino, Eduardo Hernández Núñez, Nancy Gonzales Santos.
  • Clients:Gobierno del Estado de Oaxaca
  • Engineering:Ing. Juan Pablo Acevedo Pérez
  • Collaborators:Manuel Salvador Copca, Yurik Kifuri, José Ángel Herrera
  • City:San Pedro Cajonos
  • Country:Mexico
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Text description provided by the architects. The project emerges based on the necessity to consolidate the community of San Pedro Cajonos with a higher silk production within the Sierra Norte in the state of Oaxaca. Due to the topography in the region, the project consists of finding the correct form to settle and emerge each volume and create a pathway for two options: the perpendicular or diagonal angles within the platforms. The purpose of the platforms is to respect the pre-existing trees and generate a series of ramps that have an adequate slope to disperse you from one place to another. Between each platform, we search for the correlation of interior-exterior, marking the landscape and searching for an adequate transition between each space, whose characteristics and temperature vary between one another.  

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Plan - N.-0.30, 0.00
Plan - N.-0.30, 0.00
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The diagonal solution on the slope gave us an interesting functional criteria, generating a triangular grid over the site, one that could either stretch or shrink in the virtue of each function or space, thus originating a series of edges outside and within the design to create tension between each of the different bodies/volumes. 

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Cross section
Cross section
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The material selection has two important connotations on the project: the first responds directly to a structural function, creating a structural grid that covers wide spaces, generating a transparency with light transitions between the volumetric bodies. The second, is the search for a better behavior from the material through time, that being of a public building, maintaining a low cost maintenance is important, and as such the aging of the concrete will be able to generate an amalgam between the building and the context.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The pedestrian access, a brick pathway, guides you towards the main door and makes a turn at the end for another ramp, one that takes you to the roof terraces. Inside, the interior circulations permit a fluent transit for the handicapped and elderly in reach of the main spaces that showcase historical artifacts used by ancestors while permiting the overlook of the initial activities of the silk worm cultivation process. The different rooftops that are connected through bridges and inclined roofs with adequate slope make a passage through the canopy of the trees within and outisde of the project, allowing the visitors to enjoy the great views of the Sierra Norte Mountain range and the surrounding ladscape. 

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Project gallery

Project location

Address:San Pedro Cajonos, Oax., Mexico

LAMZ Arquitectura
Office

Concrete

Cite: "Silkworm Sanctuary / LAMZ Arquitectura" [Santuario del Gusano de Seda / LAMZ Arquitectura] 11 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963200/silkworm-sanctuary-lamz-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

