World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Japan
  5. CIEL / Soeda and associates Architects

CIEL / Soeda and associates Architects

CIEL / Soeda and associates Architects

© Takumi Ota

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant, Mixed Use Architecture, Offices
Japan
  • Architect:Takayuki Soeda
  • Architects:Soeda and Associates Architects
  • Structure Engineers:Ryotaro Sakata Structural Engineers
  • Country:Japan
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located along a main road in a provincial city, in an area where houses and low-rise stores coexist, and is surrounded by houses on three sides except for the frontal road. We were asked to design a wooden building that includes 4 tenant spaces of around 50㎡ with eight parking spaces. The tenant spaces were planned for restaurants and offices, and the overall volume was determined by adding a common terrace that also serves as a roof over the two parking spaces.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Ground Floor Plan
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

In planning a building to be used by many people on a site surrounded by houses, our first priority to consider possible impacts on the neighboring houses. In order to be exempted from the sun shadow regulation, we needed to keep the building height below 10m while seeking a form that blends with the surroundings.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

As a result, as shown in the figure below, we came up with elevations in the shape of a gable roof house on all four sides by lowering the four vertexes of the upper part of the cuboid. The height of the eaves is aligned with the neighboring houses to reduce impacts on the neighbors.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
First Floor Plan
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

By making the four sides into the shape of a gable roof house, the roof takes on the shape of a hyperbolic paraboloid (HP) shell. The curved surface of the HP shell was assembled by installing 20mm-thick wood members on 60mm-thick rafters in a twisted manner and fastening curved plywood with nails.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Sections
The entire roof is finished with gradually curving standing seam roofing. The roof above the terrace has a large opening, and the terrace is designed as a shared outdoor free space for a variety of uses, while being walled off from the surrounding environment.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Project location

Address:Tochigi, Japan

Soeda and associates Architects
WoodSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesJapan
Cite: "CIEL / Soeda and associates Architects" 10 Jun 2021. ArchDaily.

