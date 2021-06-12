We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Spain
  5. Ramón y Cajal Residential Building / Estudio Alvarez-Sala + Aybar-Mateos Arquitectos + Hombre de Piedra

Ramón y Cajal Residential Building / Estudio Alvarez-Sala + Aybar-Mateos Arquitectos + Hombre de Piedra

Save this project
Ramón y Cajal Residential Building / Estudio Alvarez-Sala + Aybar-Mateos Arquitectos + Hombre de Piedra

© Jesús Granada© Jesús Granada© Jesús Granada© Jesús Granada+ 22

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Mixed Use Architecture, Gas Station, Residential
Sevilla, Spain
  • Design Team:Enrique Álvarez-Sala, Juan José Mateos, Camila Aybar, Juan Manuel Rojas, Laura Domínguez.
  • Clients:AEDAS Homes
  • Installations:Valladares Ingeniería
  • City:Sevilla
  • Country:Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Text description provided by the architects. The building has the qualities required after Covid-19: space, light, ventilation, and views, favouring and modulating the necessary contact with the exterior. 

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

The long history of this building can be summarised by saying that a project committed to the city that rehabilitated an old, centrally located, degraded site, whose design integrated an office building with an urban petrol station, was in the process of construction when the crisis left it unfinished at the structural stage in 2009.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada
Save this picture!
Section 04
Section 04
Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Originally designed by Hombre de Piedra Architects, it integrated the petrol station canopy as a spectacular overhanging volume of the office building itself. This created a coherent ensemble and a landmark that would form a futuristic urban gateway to the Plantinar neighbourhood.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

For more than eight years, the building in structure and on one of Seville's main avenues became a striking urban scar. Finally, the developer AEDAS Homes acquired the building and selected the proposal by the team of architects EAS, Aybar-Mateos, and Hombre de Piedra through a competition. In this project, the appropriate use of the pre-existence becomes the opportunity to propose a unique type of housing that explores the current meaning of residential architectural quality.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

From the urban point of view, it assumes the integration of the petrol station already contemplated in the original office project. The terraces and overhangs on the north and south facades follow the horizontal lines of the petrol station canopy, giving continuity to its volumes. The façades of the first three floors form a base braced by the petrol station, unlike the upper levels, which have lighter, more pared-down volumes. This strategy reduces the scale of the building and improves its integration into the residential environment.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

The metal overhangs running along the façades of the building are also efficient sun protection for the windows on the south façade, while on the north façade, together with the continuous glass railings, they help to protect the building from the busy avenue. The powerful pre-existing musculature of the building, which allows for its spatial amplitude, is not concealed by the partition walls but is enhanced by leaving the pillars freestanding and exposed in most of the rooms.

Save this picture!
Plan - 1st to 5th floor
Plan - 1st to 5th floor

The opening of strategic new Mediterranean courtyards was the optimal solution to make the great depth of the original building more habitable. These openings were carefully placed so as not to damage the pre-existing structure. The halls open onto both the facades and the courtyard. The floor plans are arranged in series towards the east so that each dwelling takes up the courtyard. These courtyards also allow the central corridor to be naturally lit and ventilated.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

The final result is an efficient building, with Energy Rating "A", where spatiality, habitability and sustainability have been the axes that show the way after the health crisis of 2020.

Save this picture!
© Javier Orive
© Javier Orive

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Av.de Ramón y Cajal, Seville, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Hombre de Piedra
Office
Estudio Alvarez-Sala
Office
Aybar-Mateos Arquitectos
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCommercial Architecturegas stationServicesBuildingsResidentialSpain
Cite: "Ramón y Cajal Residential Building / Estudio Alvarez-Sala + Aybar-Mateos Arquitectos + Hombre de Piedra" [Residencial Ramón y Cajal con Integración de Estación de Servicios / Estudio Alvarez-Sala + Aybar-Mateos Arquitectos + Hombre de Piedra] 12 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963153/ramon-y-cajal-residential-building-estudio-alvarez-sala-plus-aybar-mateos-arquitectos-plus-hombre-de-piedra> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream