World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Taiwan (ROC)
  Hotel Indigo Taipei / KRIS YAO | ARTECH

Hotel Indigo Taipei / KRIS YAO | ARTECH

Hotel Indigo Taipei / KRIS YAO | ARTECH

© Dean Cheng© Jeffrey Cheng© Jeffrey Cheng© Jeffrey Cheng

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hotels
Zhongshan District, Taiwan (ROC)
  • Architect:Kris Yao
  • Inspection Architect:Kris Yao, Hua-Yi Chang
  • Project Principle:Albert Liu
  • Design Team:Yi-Lung Sung, Roy Sung, Chia-Ping Lin, Ray Chen, Chen-Chen Pang, Roger-Tu
  • Construction Inspection Team:Jun-Ren Chou, Alex Liu
  • Firm:KRIS YAO | ARTECH
  • Clients:Esse Commerce Development Inc.
  • Façade Consultants:maRco façade Studio
  • City:Zhongshan District
  • Country:Taiwan (ROC)
© Dean Cheng
© Dean Cheng

Text description provided by the architects. Hotel Indigo Taipei is a hotel and retail complex located in Taipei’s newly developed commercial and business district in Dazhi. Hotel Indigo aims to become the new highlight landmark of the district. The design concept uses Dazhi’s local historical context, where the brick and tile industry and kilns once prospered.

© Jeffrey Cheng
© Jeffrey Cheng
Plan - Second floor
Plan - Second floor
© Jeffrey Cheng
© Jeffrey Cheng

Brick imagery is incorporated into the façade design, and hand-split tiles on the northern elevation represent the tactile quality of brick while aluminum panels convey the modern essence on the southern elevation. The use of different materials on the two main elevations articulates the continuity of the historical and the contemporary. The building’s layout is tailored to the irregular, fan-shaped site so as to align the hotel corridors in the best circulatory arrangement.

© Jeffrey Cheng
© Jeffrey Cheng
Plan - Fourth floor
Plan - Fourth floor
© Jeffrey Cheng
© Jeffrey Cheng

The arcing plan allows a flexible layout over the entire width of the site and creates wide-angle views from guest rooms. The design also makes the central plaza an urban node where people will be drawn in and gather. The building houses a boutique hotel of 149 rooms, and the podium is a retail space with a food court and restaurants.

© Mai Hsiang-Yun
© Mai Hsiang-Yun

Project location

Address:No. 200, Zhifu Road, Zhongshan District, Taipei City, Taiwan 10491, Taiwan (ROC)

KRIS YAO | ARTECH
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsTaiwan (ROC)
Cite: "Hotel Indigo Taipei / KRIS YAO | ARTECH" 19 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963145/hotel-indigo-taipei-kris-yao-artech> ISSN 0719-8884

