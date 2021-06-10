Marlon Blackwell Architects Unveils Live-Work Quonset Huts for Texas

Marlon Blackwell Architects has designed a series of eight live-work Quonset huts as part of a larger development project in Fort Worth, Texas. Working with landscape architect Julie Bargmann of D.I.R.T studio and Studio Outside, the team created the proposal for Prince Concepts. The project has broken ground, and will include 5,500 square feet of office space and three retail locations, as well as a public park.

+ 7

Called PS1200, the project builds on the success of two live work/communities located in Core City, Detroit, that also utilize Quonset hut structures. “PS1200 embodies the benefits of contemporary city life—working, living and relaxing in one beautiful, convenient and central location,” said Marlon Blackwell, Founder and Principal of Marlon Blackwell Architects. “Consistent with several of Prince Concepts’ past projects, we designed PS1200 using Quonset huts, a utilitarian structure. In doing so, we aspired to elevate something prosaic and humble into something noble, while invoking the rhythm and iconic shapes of the Kimbell Art Museum."

“I am excited to bring the Prince Concepts’ development philosophy and placemaking to my home state of Texas,” said Philip Kaa, President of Prince Concepts. “PS1200 marks our third development project that employs the quonset hut as a tool to offer elevated quality space, and it synthesizes the most successful elements of all our previous Detroit-based projects. PS1200 thoughtfully combines public green space, inspired dwellings, commerce and office space—providing a place where the Fort Worth community can live, work, gather and intersect to experience urbanism, architecture and landscape."

PS1200 is a continuation of Prince Concepts’ use of cost-effective Quonset huts which invest savings into high quality public and private spaces, aiming to provide a similar kind of cultural, culinary and community ignition in Fort Worth. PS1200 is slated for completion in October 2021.

News via Prince Concepts