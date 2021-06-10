We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Russia
  5. Residential Building in Sadovye Kvartaly / SPEECH

Residential Building in Sadovye Kvartaly / SPEECH

Residential Building in Sadovye Kvartaly / SPEECH

© Dmitry Chebanenko

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Moskva, Russia
  • Architects: SPEECH
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  15200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Dmitry Chebanenko
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Hagemeister
  • Architects In Charge:Sergei Tchoban, Sergey Kuznetsov, Igor Chlenov
  • Client :INTECO
  • City:Moskva
  • Country:Russia
© Dmitry Chebanenko
Text description provided by the architects. Sadovye Kvartaly is a huge residential project with four city blocks standing around a recreated pond. A preserved brick manufacturing building suggested the principal material used in the construction of the new houses – brick. Realization of the project has involved several leading Moscow architecture firms, including SPEECH.

© Dmitry Chebanenko
Floor plan
© Dmitry Chebanenko
Our firm has designed a residential building with an original corrugated façade which is a modern interpretation of how to use traditional brick. The house is part of the development of block No. 3 and is connected to the two houses closest to it, built according to the projects of other bureaus, by a stylobate part.

© Dmitry Chebanenko
© Dmitry Chebanenko
Section
© Dmitry Chebanenko
The first two floors of the 13-storey residential building are occupied by a two-light entrance lobby, which is partially planned to be used as a multi-format public and cultural space (with the possibility of hosting temporary exhibitions and a library). The 11 upper floors are occupied by 86 apartments, each of which has received a two-way orientation.

© Dmitry Chebanenko
© Dmitry Chebanenko
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Ulitsa Usacheva, Moskva, Russia

About this office
SPEECH
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRussia
"Residential Building in Sadovye Kvartaly / SPEECH" 10 Jun 2021. ArchDaily.

