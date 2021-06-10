We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Brick Abode / Alok Kothari Architects

Brick Abode / Alok Kothari Architects

Save this project
Brick Abode / Alok Kothari Architects

© Hemant Patil© Hemant Patil© Hemant Patil© Hemant Patil+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Pune, India
  • Architects: Alok Kothari Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2600 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hemant Patil
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Atlas Schindler, Laticrete, Ceratech, Citi Ply, Dalal & Sons, Hikvision, Home Spread, Jay Jalaram Brick Works, Nerolac, Parshvanath Enterprises, Parshwamani Hardware, Prime Furnishings, Raj Electricals, Surya Ceramics
  • Client:Avinash Kothari
  • Principal Architect :Alok Kothari
  • Senior Architect:Devendra Deshpande
  • Drawings:Akshay Karanjkar
  • 3 D Visualization:Akshay Karanjkar
  • Vendor Coordination:Akshay Karanjkar
  • Site Area:3600 sq.ft
  • Start Month And Year :February 2017
  • City:Pune
  • Country:India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Hemant Patil
© Hemant Patil

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in a quiet residential neighborhood, this 3,600 sq.ft. site hosted a 25-year-old single storey house. Unfortunately, we decided to bring down this structure as it was in a dilapidated state, its interiors were gloomy & also, it wasn’t a ‘vaastushastra’ (traditional Hindu science of architecture) compliant house – which was the client’s main requirement.

Save this picture!
© Hemant Patil
© Hemant Patil
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Hemant Patil
© Hemant Patil

Study of the site surroundings & the existing structure showed that the main reasons for the existing house being dull & dark were the parking+3 storey bungalow on the east side of the site that was cutting off the morning sun & small opening sizes which didn’t allow enough light to penetrate into the house. In order to cater to this issue, we decided to anchor all the spaces in the new design to a central ‘sky light’ which would not only draw in light during the entire day but also act as a ‘brahmasthan’ (an important aspect related to ‘vaastushastra’) of the house. Also, having large windows to all the rooms was the logical way forward. 

Save this picture!
© Hemant Patil
© Hemant Patil

Along with the norms of ‘vaastushastra’, the larger planning principle used was to divide the house into 2 functional zones – one for the private spaces & the other for the public spaces – along the north-south axis. The client’s demand of having all the daily necessity spaces – living, dining, kitchen, pooja room (area dedicated to worship to God), 2 bedrooms & toilets - on the ground floor was also catered to. 

Save this picture!
© Hemant Patil
© Hemant Patil

The living & the kitchen were placed on either side of the central ‘sky light’, below which the magnet of the entire house was placed – the dining area. The positioning of an L-type, folded plate, ferrocrete staircase around the dining added a play to this central core. The living extends onto the outdoor seating area which hosts a traditional Indian swing that the client had bought from Rajasthan. The kitchen is connected to the utility space at the rear side (south side) of the house. Continuing the same grid, the first floor is composed of 2 bedrooms, toilets & a multi-purpose room. Carving out a block from the ground floor grid, provision was made for 2 car parks next to the entry porch.

Save this picture!
© Hemant Patil
© Hemant Patil

The client wanted a house that was simple but still makes a statement. We took this up as a challenge & started exploring different ways of architectural expression. Our research took us to the traditional residential typology of Pune – the ‘wada’ – which was always as simple & elegant and was mostly constructed in exposed brick or basalt stone or both. We decided to use brick as it is a reasonable material from environment as well as cost perspective. Moreover, the warmth & the aesthetics provided by brick as a material is unmatched.

Save this picture!
© Hemant Patil
© Hemant Patil
Save this picture!
Section BB
Section BB

Massing of the structure has been kept very subtle & focus has been put on highlighting the materiality of brick. To complement the red colour of the bricks, exposed concrete box windows & weather shades have been introduced. Also, the square grid of rough cement finish plaster on the compound wall accentuates the presence of bricks. In order to break the monotony of the brick façade & also to provide privacy, ‘jaali’ (perforated wall in brick) work has been used.

Save this picture!
© Hemant Patil
© Hemant Patil

While the material palette (brick & concrete) for the exteriors of the building is carefully chosen to give it a simple, natural & a playful look; the interiors also follow a similar approach. The material palette comprising of teakwood finish & light colours helps in providing a neat, clean & a spacious ambience.

Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA

The main USP of the interior design is the use of ‘patterns’ in defining different spaces. The seed of this once again lies in our study of the traditional Indian architecture where the use of such patterns is evident in floorings, wall carvings, ceilings, etc. According to ‘vaastushastra’ the use of such shapes & patterns boosts the energy flow & generates positive vibrations. These positive vibrations are what transform a house into ‘a home’ – an abode. We call this house THE BRICK ABODE. 

Save this picture!
© Hemant Patil
© Hemant Patil

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Alok Kothari Architects
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Brick Abode / Alok Kothari Architects" 10 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963133/brick-abode-alok-kothari-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream