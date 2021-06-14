Brutalism in European Schools and Universities, Photographed by Stefano Perego

Save this picture! Delft University of Technology Lecture Hall, Johannes Van den Broek and Jaap Bakema. Image © Stefano Perego

In his book “The New Brutalism in Architecture: Ethical or Aesthetic?,” Reyner Banham establishes what he deems the semantic roots of the term 'Brutalism,' explaining that it comes from one of the " indisputable turning points in architecture, the construction of Le Corbusier's concrete masterpiece, la Unité d'habitation de Marseille. It was Corbusier's own word for raw or rough-cast concrete, "Béton brut," that made Brutalism a mainstay in architectural jargon and, in many ways, the term, as well as the architecture it described, flourished." In the book, Banham highlights the historical milestone marked by Corbusier's Unite d' Habitation and the socio-political context that shaped it. In steel-starved post-World War II Europe, exposed concrete became the go-to building material within the burgeoning Brutalist movement, which quickly defined itself by its bare-bone, rugged surfaces and dramatic, geometric shapes.

Similar to other forms of architecture, educational buildings--even though tied to certain socioeconomic and political factors--are influenced by the architectural styles of their respective time periods. Combine this with their propensity for monumentality, educational institutions the world over have turned to Brutalism to define their aesthetic and highlight their "institutionalism." In keeping with Brutalist tradition, reinforced concrete is the building material of choice, lending all manner of shapes and textures to these centers for learning.

Along with his work for the articles Brutalism and Collective Living in Europe and Europe's Brutalist Churches and Chapels, photographer Stefano Perego has also covered Brutalism as seen in educational institutions, including universities, primary and secondary schools, institutes, lyceums, and university libraries. In this article, we highlight some of these institutions from throughout Europe, namely Germany, Belgium, Italy, France, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, and the people behind them, including architects Gerd Hänska, Rolf Gutbrod, Enrico Castiglioni, Hermann Fehling, Daniel Gogel, Christoph Parade, Brigitte Parade, Walter Schrempf, Georges Adilon, Guido Canella, Michele Achilli, Daniele Brigidini, and Johannes Van den Broek, among others:

Germany

Secondary School (Hückelhoven Auditorium), Christoph Parade and Brigitte Parade

Year: 1963-1974

1963-1974 Location: Hückelhoven, Germany

Secondary School (Hückelhoven Auditorium), Christoph Parade and Brigitte Parade. Image © Stefano Perego

University of Cologne Library, Rolf Gutbrod



Year: 1964-1968

1964-1968 Location: Cologne, Germany

University of Cologne Library, Rolf Gutbrod. Image © Stefano Perego

Free University of Berlin Institute of Hygiene and Microbiology, Hermann Fehling and Daniel Gogel

Year: 1966-1974

1966-1974 Location: Berlin, Germany

Free University of Berlin Institute of Hygiene and Microbiology, Hermann Fehling and Daniel Gogel. Image © Stefano Perego

Research Institute for Experimental Medicine, Gerd Hänska

Year: 1969-1972

1969-1972 Location: Berlin, Germany

Research Institute for Experimental Medicine, Gerd Hänska. Image © Stefano Perego

Saarland University Canteen, Walter Schrempf and Otto Herbert Hajek

Year: 1966-1970

1966-1970 Location: Saarbrücken, Germany

Saarland University Canteen, Walter Schrempf and Otto Herbert Hajek. Image © Stefano Perego

France

Sainte-Marie Lyon Lyceum, Georges Adilon

Year: 1976

1976 Location: La Verpillière, France

Sainte-Marie Lyon Lyceum, Georges Adilon. Image © Stefano Perego

Italy

"Silvano Fedi" Industrial Technical Institute (Secondary School)

Year: 1970

1970 Location: Pistoia, Italy

"Silvano Fedi" Industrial Technical Institute "Silvano Fedi" (Escuela secundaria). Image © Stefano Perego

Primary School, Guido Canella, Michele Achilli, and Daniele Brigidini

Year: 1972-1981

1972-1981 Location: Pieve Emanuele, Italy

Primary School, Guido Canella, Michele Achilli, and Daniele Brigidini. Image © Stefano Perego

Regina Maria Adelaide de Aosta Institute



Year: 1976

1976 Location: Aosta, Italy

Regina Maria Adelaide de Aosta Institute. Image © Stefano Perego

Arturo Tosi State Scientific Lyceum, Enrico Castiglioni

Year: 1980-1985

1980-1985 Location: Busto Arsizio, Italy

Arturo Tosi State Scientific Lyceum, Enrico Castiglioni. Image © Stefano Perego

The Netherlands

Delft University of Technology Lecture Hall, Johannes Van den Broek and Jaap Bakema

Year: 1966

1966 Location: Delft, Netherlands

Delft University of Technology Lecture Hall, Johannes Van den Broek and Jaap Bakema. Image © Stefano Perego

Stefano Perego (1984) is an architectural photographer based in Milan, Italy. He collaborates frequently with architectural studios as well as artists and is the co-author of the book SOVIET ASIA (Modern Soviet Architecture of Central Asia). His interest in architecture of the second half of the 20th century has been the focal point of his photography capturing Modernist, Brutalist, and Postmodernist works.