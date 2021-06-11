We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
MOH House / Yaneura design

MOH House / Yaneura design

© Hiroki Kawata© Hiroki Kawata© Hiroki Kawata© Hiroki Kawata+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kyoto, Japan
  • Architects:Yaneura design
  • City:Kyoto
  • Country:Japan
© Hiroki Kawata
Text description provided by the architects. This work is a proposal for architecture composed of hexahedrons. A grid frame is placed over the entire site, and six surfaces are attached to the frame to form a space.

© Hiroki Kawata
By unleashing the six aspects from the structure, it has become possible to delicately meet the required performance and functions. Rather than uniformly dividing into categories such as outer walls and inner walls, roofs and floors, the architectural terminology was redefined by carefully unraveling the performance of the boundaries required by the zones.

© Hiroki Kawata
Long Section
© Hiroki Kawata
Thin walls, transparent walls, thick walls, floors that cannot be walked, and transparent floors are created without difficulty. The boundaries are reexamined and plotted with various parameters in a plane and cross section. Find a comfortable place and move around the space, just as a resident finds a shade in the forest. We are temporarily setting such a place to stay.

© Hiroki Kawata
Cross Section
© Hiroki Kawata
The system, unleashed from the structure, also allowed the space to move within the frame. By moving the space, it has become possible to respond quickly to changes in the environment. The environment here refers to changes in the environment due to various time axes such as weather and seasons, family structure and lifestyle, changes in the external environment due to rebuilding of neighbors, and changes in programs.

© Hiroki Kawata
It is an architecture that can change its form like an amoeba according to the changes in those environments. With this frame as a guide, the design proceeded with the expectation of a house full of life.

© Hiroki Kawata
Project gallery

About this office
Yaneura design
Office

Cite: "MOH House / Yaneura design" 11 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963112/moh-house-yaneura-design> ISSN 0719-8884

