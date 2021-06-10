Shack in the Rocks / Sean Godsell Architects

Save this picture! Courtesy of Sean Godsell Architects

Principal In Charge: Sean Godsell

Project Team: Sean Godsell, Hayley Franklin

Clients: Earl Carter, Wanda Tucker

Furniture And Joinery: Fred Ganim

Landscape: Brent Kahle

Architects: Sean Godsell Architects

Building Surveyor: Nelson McDermott

General Contractor : R+B Kahle

Steel Contractor: Architectural Steel

Country: Australia



Text description provided by the architects. The site is in country Victoria approximately one hour’s drive west of Melbourne. A previous scheme for this site was shelved due to cost. In reappraising the problem we suggested to our client that they might consider a simple farm shed to provide rudimentary accommodation on a different part of the site from the previous scheme. They had already erected a large machinery shed with solar panels and rainwater collection tanks uphill from where we agreed a very simple adaptation of a hayshed might occur.



In our discussions we noted the primary requirement in rural and outback Australia for shelter - a roof parasol that provides some shade and protection from the rain as well as a place to enjoy outdoor activities - cooking, eating and engaging with and framing the spectacular landscape that exists on this particular site.









In the end we adapted a hayshed structure and modified it by including a translucent roofing material for light and adapting some industrial walkway grating to make a louvre for shade. Two translucent 'sheds' are positioned to the east end of a monolithic concrete plinth - one shed for cooking and eating and the other for sleeping and ablutions.





Two houses by Riken Yamamoto and Field Shop - Yamakawa Cottage (1976) and the Ishii house (1977) - disassemble conventional residential programmes and then reassemble them in a highly creative way. I remember being intrigued by these projects as a young architect. In the case of the Yamakawa Cottage the functional programme is distributed in an ordered and logical way across a single level timber platform.





This highly poetic scattering of spaces is controlled by a large shallow gable roof which shelters not only the rooms but the outdoor or 'other' space in the building. This 'other' space is intriguing to me and I certainly had the Yamakawa Cottage in mind when I designed this shack in the rocks.