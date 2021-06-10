We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Shack in the Rocks / Sean Godsell Architects

Shack in the Rocks / Sean Godsell Architects

Save this project
Shack in the Rocks / Sean Godsell Architects

Courtesy of Sean Godsell ArchitectsCourtesy of Sean Godsell ArchitectsCourtesy of Sean Godsell ArchitectsCourtesy of Sean Godsell Architects+ 51

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Australia
  • Principal In Charge:Sean Godsell
  • Project Team:Sean Godsell, Hayley Franklin
  • Clients:Earl Carter, Wanda Tucker
  • Furniture And Joinery:Fred Ganim
  • Landscape:Brent Kahle
  • Building Surveyor:Nelson McDermott
  • General Contractor :R+B Kahle
  • Steel Contractor:Architectural Steel
  • Country:Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sean Godsell Architects
Courtesy of Sean Godsell Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The site is in country Victoria approximately one hour’s drive west of Melbourne. A previous scheme for this site was shelved due to cost. In reappraising the problem we suggested to our client that they might consider a simple farm shed to provide rudimentary accommodation on a different part of the site from the previous scheme. They had already erected a large machinery shed with solar panels and rainwater collection tanks uphill from where we agreed a very simple adaptation of a hayshed might occur.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sean Godsell Architects
Courtesy of Sean Godsell Architects

In our discussions we noted the primary requirement in rural and outback Australia for shelter - a roof parasol that provides some shade and protection from the rain as well as a place to enjoy outdoor activities - cooking, eating and engaging with and framing the spectacular landscape that exists on this particular site.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sean Godsell Architects
Courtesy of Sean Godsell Architects
Save this picture!
Section and Details
Section and Details
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sean Godsell Architects
Courtesy of Sean Godsell Architects
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sean Godsell Architects
Courtesy of Sean Godsell Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sean Godsell Architects
Courtesy of Sean Godsell Architects

In the end we adapted a hayshed structure and modified it by including a translucent roofing material for light and adapting some industrial walkway grating to make a louvre for shade. Two translucent 'sheds' are positioned to the east end of a monolithic concrete plinth - one shed for cooking and eating and the other for sleeping and ablutions.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sean Godsell Architects
Courtesy of Sean Godsell Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sean Godsell Architects
Courtesy of Sean Godsell Architects

Two houses by Riken Yamamoto and Field Shop - Yamakawa Cottage (1976) and the Ishii house (1977) - disassemble conventional residential programmes and then reassemble them in a highly creative way. I remember being intrigued by these projects as a young architect. In the case of the Yamakawa Cottage the functional programme is distributed in an ordered and logical way across a single level timber platform.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sean Godsell Architects
Courtesy of Sean Godsell Architects
Save this picture!
Section and Details
Section and Details
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sean Godsell Architects
Courtesy of Sean Godsell Architects

This highly poetic scattering of spaces is controlled by a large shallow gable roof which shelters not only the rooms but the outdoor or 'other' space in the building. This 'other' space is intriguing to me and I certainly had the Yamakawa Cottage in mind when I designed this shack in the rocks. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sean Godsell Architects
Courtesy of Sean Godsell Architects

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Sean Godsell Architects
Office

Products

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Shack in the Rocks / Sean Godsell Architects" 10 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963108/shack-in-the-rocks-sean-godsell-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream