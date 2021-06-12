Taipei Fine Arts Museum Store / JC Architecture

+ 25

The Client: Taipei Fine Arts Museum Store

City: Taipei

Country: Taiwan (ROC)

Text description provided by the architects. In the 1960s, with the economy in development and the population expanding rapidly after World War II, a group of architects formed the Metabolism movement. Using the core structure of the building as the load-bearing device, the architects of the Metabolism movement developed diverse ways to explore the land and space. Architect Kao, the designer of the Taipei Fine Arts Museum, is one of the important figures of the Taiwanese Metabolism movement.

The whole floor occupation of the Taipei Fine Arts Museum is more than 24,169 sqm, but the little gift shop that we designed is only 44.95 sqm. It is located in the corner of the lobby. For a souvenir store which used to be the original ticket booth, it stands not only for a simple shop, but also the history of the Taipei Fine Arts Museum.

Here we incorporated the Metabolism movement techniques to better visualize the design of the gift shop with the museum building. Through stacking multiple elements, we created the space for the shop. The movable display cantilever structure further provides the spatial flexibility that allows visitors to see the ordinary gift shop in a new way.

While only occupying 0.2% of the museum, the design can drastically change the movement and structure of the lobby to give a fresh perspective to different visitors each time. When people spin the cantilevers into different directions, it extends outward and a creation of a totally different space appears. Here it is, another large-scale artwork in the lobby space neatly laid out of the Taipei Fine Arts Museum.