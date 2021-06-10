Pavilion In The Forest / Bansong Studio

+ 43

City: Zhongshan

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on an old farm in Heli Village, Nanlang Town, Zhongshan City amongst the arrayed trees. The crown is about ten meters. It has luxuriant foliage and large shadow. The old dilapidated chicken coops were demolished so that there is a rectangular glade in the woods.

At the beginning of the design, we wanted the building to bring a different experience to people compares to its surroundings. We installed the archery function in line with the arrayed tree and equipped it with a toilet. The small building is named "Pavilion in the Forest". "in the Forest" describes the relationship between the building and the environment. The word "pavilion" has the meaning that hopes to invite people to rest in here.

The mainframe of the building is composed of an 80mm square steel tube. The roof is made of light and thin profiled steel sheets. We strive for the lightness of structure while controlling the construction cost.

The sections of the building form the standardized units. The top and bottom are extended about 400 cm to hang the solar panels. The extended part in the bottom can be sealed with boards as circular seats. The top of the outer wall is divided from the top of the single pitched roof so that serves as the ventilation of the windowless building. Second, it strengthens the horizontal continuity that the wall detaches from the top and bottom and independent of the main structure.

The height of the cornice of the inwards single pitched roof is controlled within 2000mm which forms the landscape frame that cutting the scenery in the courtyard to distinguish the inside and outside. The drainage problem it brought is the opportunity to the square pool in the pavilion. The square pool not only collects rainwater but also brings a sparkling wonderland to the indoor ceiling.

The trees around the building are wooded and disorganized. Walk upward and then downward step by step into the building, we can see that the black frame arrayed and there is seats inner and outer circle. Several friends sit here at will, the sun plate scatters the green and blue landscapes surrounded which are broken into green spots with the sunlight. The water in the middle square pool sparkling, these sparse leaves swim in the square pool just like fish.

There is a pavilion in the forest, there is also a rectangular courtyard in the pavilion.