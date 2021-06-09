We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Renovation
  Prime Complex / byrayboedi

Prime Complex / byrayboedi

© Raymond Boedi© Raymond Boedi© Raymond Boedi© Raymond Boedi+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
  • Architects: byrayboedi
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Raymond Boedi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Toto, Dekson, Elite
  • Lead Architect: Raymond Boedi
  • Contractor: Konkrit Atelier
  • Drafter:Tomy Endriko
© Raymond Boedi
Text description provided by the architects. The goal of Prime Complex is to create a layout program of 4 shop houses into 3 separate zoning areas. It has an open plan layout by emphasizing on a symmetrical look in order to produce a much more spacious room. The existing columns are also set to merge in with the whole space so it won’t be visible as though it was a 4 shop houses formerly.

© Raymond Boedi
Plan
Plan
© Raymond Boedi
Likewise, shop houses are commonly bordered by walls in vertical grid to distinct one shop house among others. But then, the typical zoning of those shop houses is transformed to a horizontal zoning with different leveling to distinguish each area. The levels consist of : Lobby (1st Level), Café (2nd Level) and study place for students (3rd Level).

© Raymond Boedi
To complement the leveling, the ceilings are also designed slanted upwards following the levels. From the 4 houses, 1 house is used as closed rooms, consisting of : private meeting room, kitchen and toilet. Each room’s door is located at the center of the columns to achieve symmetrical look.

© Raymond Boedi
Section
Section

In term of interior design, we use natural material which has raw feeling to it. We limit the material into wood and concrete to dominate the space. Floor and wall have the same material, which is concrete. The floor and wall are the least dominant features of the space.

Save this picture!
© Raymond Boedi
After concrete, wood comes next as ceiling feature. The most dominant is the accent of gold colour in every details of the furniture. For instance, the handle of each door is gold-finished so people will understand that this detail is the most important feature in the space. We also specifically design the furniture so it has consistent look from entrance to the end of the space.

© Raymond Boedi
Project gallery

About this office
byrayboedi
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationCommercial Architecture
Cite: "Prime Complex / byrayboedi" 09 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963037/prime-complex-byrayboedi> ISSN 0719-8884

