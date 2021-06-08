We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Sweden
  5. Maria Nila Head Office / ASKA

Maria Nila Head Office / ASKA

Save this project
Maria Nila Head Office / ASKA
Save this picture!
© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad

© Mikael Lundblad© Mikael Lundblad© Mikael Lundblad© Mikael Lundblad+ 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Renovation, Decoration & Ornament, Wellness Interiors
Stockholm, Sweden
  • Architects: ASKA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  650
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Mikael Lundblad
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: EQUIPE CERAMICS, Big Image Systems, Gustaf Westman Objects, Josefin Eklund, Kvadrat, Luxaflex, Ogeborg, Smile Plastics
  • Lead Architects: Madeleine Klingspor, Polina Sandström
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad

Text description provided by the architects. A four-storey townhouse in the style of National Romanticism was transformed into the new head office and salon of one of the worlds leading haircare brands Maria Nila. The 650-square-metre building located in the central part of Stockholm, has over 30 rooms, five bathrooms and houses both Maria Nilas's public and private spaces. At ASKA we approached the project by following our company’s main philosophy: to define and highlight the essential and unique qualities, the ash – in Swedish ”aska”, in each site, space and brand that we address.

Save this picture!
© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad
Save this picture!
Entrance plan
Entrance plan
Save this picture!
© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad

When entering the building you immediately step right into the magic world of Maria Nila, an entrance where you are welcomed by a unique art installation made out of form- cut plexiglass discs, resembling shampoo that comes dripping down from the ceiling. The purpose being to draw the visitors attention straight to the core of the company - their product.

Save this picture!
© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad
Save this picture!
© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad

The color scheme chosen for the different spaces through out the building refer to the different haircare lines of Maria Nila. The pastel colors that are one of the main identities of the brand combined with the playful and soft architectural language make up the DNA of the building.

Save this picture!
© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad

One of the key design elements of the interiors are the undulating shelves that expose Maria Nila’s products. The organic shapes were inspired by elements found in nature such as the forest, ocean, coral reefs and caves. All referring back to the green and nature-friendly approach of the company itself.

Save this picture!
© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad
Save this picture!
© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad

Though each room has a unique look, all were designed to create a coherent relationship between the existing architecture and the new, modern layer of interior details. By choosing a light green wall paint, we were able to highlight the original chequered marble floor while the mirror in one of the lounges weaves together the peach product shelf with the old chimney. When exiting, the plexiglass installation visually frames the old wooden entrance door in a subtle way.

Save this picture!
© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad

It was important for creativity and innovation to be present even in the smallest of details. A lot of the furniture and art pieces were therefore designed specifically for the new head office. We wanted to bring in objects made by young, up-to-date creators. Some of the collaborations involve furniture designer Gustaf Westman, LED artist Josefin Eklund and artist My Zachrisson.

Save this picture!
© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Stockholm, Sweden

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ASKA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignDecoration & OrnamentHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsSweden
Cite: " Maria Nila Head Office / ASKA" 08 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963016/maria-nila-head-office-aska> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream