House in URAWA / Kazuya Saito Architects

Architects: Kauzya Saito

City: Saitama

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture allows us to control the sense of distance with a single line. The client wanted to create a low-cost home for a young couple and their three children, where they could feel the presence of nature and their family without being seen. In order to achieve this, we sought a living space that was architecturally feasible with a minimum of floors and walls.

The site is located in a residential area about a 15-minute drive from Urawa Station. The site is 13.5m wide and 10m deep, with a 6m frontal road to the south, flagpole-shaped neighboring lots of 2m each to the east and west, and two houses to the north approaching the site boundary.

While cutting off the various eyes surrounding the site, the height of the floor and walls was set to create a three-dimensional single-room space that allows the family to feel the atmosphere of each other and to bring the surrounding sky and greenery into the room with light and wind.

On the first floor, from the south, the rooms are arranged in the order of a high-ceilinged earthen floor, living/dining room, stairs, and water area, with five structural walls of different heights between them. In addition, parking spaces are located on the east and west sides of the building, creating a buffer space on all four sides of the house, and an attic-like bedroom is located on the second floor, connected to the earthen floor by an atrium.

As a result of pursuing a comfortable sense of distance, I believe that I was able to create a home that is both protected and open, as if it were standing in a forest.