Dst Chapel / Nuno Ferreira Capa | arquitectura e design

Dst Chapel / Nuno Ferreira Capa | arquitectura e design

© João Morgado

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Landscape Architecture, Worship
Braga, Portugal
  • Architects: Nuno Ferreira Capa | arquitectura e design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  33
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  João Morgado
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Alberto Péssimo, Bysteel, Fs_Dst Group, Carrilho da Graça, Dst Group, Mota Engil
  • Lead Architect: Nuno Ferreira Capa
  • Collaborators:Nuno Bessa, Hélder Gonçalves, Ana Rocha, Catarina Rego
  • Comunications:Anabela Rodrigues
  • Clients:Dst Group
  • City:Braga
  • Country:Portugal
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. Inserted in Teresa Gonçalves Garden of the Dst Group, in Braga, Portugal, Capela rests on the ground as a place for reflection and natural surrounding contemplation.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The two volumes of concrete are interrupted by an incision, a free crossing, separating the divine spot from the human seat, not touching each other.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Inside, both plans are inhabited in a quiet way. One by a bench for contemplation and the other by a suspended cross of Christ.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

At night, the beam of light, flowing through the opening and by the Uglass ends, transforms these concrete blocks into a light matter.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Address:Braga, Portugal

Cite: "Dst Chapel / Nuno Ferreira Capa | arquitectura e design" [Capela dst / Nuno Ferreira Capa | arquitectura e design] 07 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962911/dst-chapel-nuno-ferreira-capa-arquitectura-e-design> ISSN 0719-8884

