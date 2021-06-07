Dst Chapel / Nuno Ferreira Capa | arquitectura e design

+ 12

Collaborators: Nuno Bessa, Hélder Gonçalves, Ana Rocha, Catarina Rego

Comunications: Anabela Rodrigues

Clients: Dst Group

City: Braga

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. Inserted in Teresa Gonçalves Garden of the Dst Group, in Braga, Portugal, Capela rests on the ground as a place for reflection and natural surrounding contemplation.

The two volumes of concrete are interrupted by an incision, a free crossing, separating the divine spot from the human seat, not touching each other.

Inside, both plans are inhabited in a quiet way. One by a bench for contemplation and the other by a suspended cross of Christ.

At night, the beam of light, flowing through the opening and by the Uglass ends, transforms these concrete blocks into a light matter.