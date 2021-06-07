Dst Chapel / Nuno Ferreira Capa | arquitectura e design

-
Architects: Nuno Ferreira Capa | arquitectura e design
- Area: 33 m²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: João Morgado
-
Manufacturers: Alberto Péssimo, Bysteel, Fs_Dst Group, Carrilho da Graça, Dst Group, Mota Engil
-
Lead Architect: Nuno Ferreira Capa
- Collaborators:Nuno Bessa, Hélder Gonçalves, Ana Rocha, Catarina Rego
- Comunications:Anabela Rodrigues
- Clients:Dst Group
- City:Braga
- Country:Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. Inserted in Teresa Gonçalves Garden of the Dst Group, in Braga, Portugal, Capela rests on the ground as a place for reflection and natural surrounding contemplation.
The two volumes of concrete are interrupted by an incision, a free crossing, separating the divine spot from the human seat, not touching each other.
Inside, both plans are inhabited in a quiet way. One by a bench for contemplation and the other by a suspended cross of Christ.
At night, the beam of light, flowing through the opening and by the Uglass ends, transforms these concrete blocks into a light matter.