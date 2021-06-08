We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. Portugal
  5. Brejos House / António Costa Lima Arquitectos

Brejos House / António Costa Lima Arquitectos

Save this project
Brejos House / António Costa Lima Arquitectos

© Francisco Nogueira© Francisco Nogueira© Francisco Nogueira© Francisco Nogueira+ 22

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Landscape Architecture, Houses
Brejos da Carregueira de Baixo, Portugal
  • Architects: António Costa Lima Arquitectos
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Francisco Nogueira
  • Lead Architect: António Costa Lima
  • Architectural Design: André Ribeiro, João Ribeiro de Almeida, André Pinto da Cunha
  • City:Brejos da Carregueira de Baixo
  • Country:Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. The house subtly emerges in the landscape. Its volumetry gradually gains presence as the ramp path descends from the street. This intention is clear when crossing the three moments of the house: the progressive arrival, the ambiguity of the interior/exterior living space, and the outdoor social area on the meadow side. The pergola movement translates this transition.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

The living room is nuclear joining the four corners of the house: the street, the várzea, the rooms, and the kitchen.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

The living open space as opposed to the compartmentalization of the two white hermetic volumes (on one side the bedrooms and on the other the kitchen). However, this space can be lived in greater recollection through the system of exterior sliding shutters that can close it totally.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
Perspective
Perspective
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

The building resumes the morphological essence of the region's traditional house. It synthesizes the shape in monochromatic materiality that includes the use of white-painted wood rulers on the roof instead of the ceramic tile or thatched coating.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
António Costa Lima Arquitectos
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Brejos House / António Costa Lima Arquitectos" [Casa Brejos / António Costa Lima Arquitectos] 08 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962909/brejos-house-antonio-costa-lima-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream