World
  5. Luanda House / Fábrica de casas

Luanda House / Fábrica de casas

Luanda House / Fábrica de casas

© Marcos Guiponi© Marcos Guiponi© Marcos Guiponi© Marcos Guiponi+ 39

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
José Ignacio, Uruguay
  • Architects: Fábrica de casas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  861 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Marcos Guiponi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Sherwin-Williams, Bosch & Cia, CJ carpintería, FIVISA, Lyte iluminación, Maguinor Maderas, Mix Seguridad, Pinturas Ulbrika, Sanitaria Maldonado, USG Uruguay, ZUM iluminación
  • Lead Architects: Celia Bentancur, Fernando Navarro
© Marcos Guiponi
Text description provided by the architects. The house is for whoever lives it.
Implanted in a rural landscape near José Ignacio, it arises as a solution for alternative housing in a maritime farm.
It is also intended as a possible start of a line of interventions, retreats that are introduced without attacking what exists.

© Marcos Guiponi
Plan
Plan
© Marcos Guiponi
FABRICA DE CASAS responds to the need of the client, of not having construction work. Opting for a low incidence in the place and the landscape.

© Marcos Guiponi
Sections
Sections
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi
Located on the edge of the native mount, it is almost an object, a lapacho box that integrates to the landscape.

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi
This wood was chosen to allow it to rust naturally. It is a material that will see time going by without needing maintenance and will be modifying its color and texture, as the native mount.

© Marcos Guiponi
Modules
Modules
© Marcos Guiponi
The house is a retreat for country life, from a comfortable place.
It is related to the outside but it is also a retreat.
It solves a common space of sitting room dining room and kitchen, with two bedrooms and a bathroom.

© Marcos Guiponi
The spaces through the double orientation respect the tensions between sunlight to the north and the original house to the south. Just as they allow us to be in permanent contact with the landscape.
The challenge was to implant a house that incorporates into the landscape in a subtle way.

© Marcos Guiponi
Cite: "Luanda House / Fábrica de casas" [Casa Luanda / Fábrica de casas] 07 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962902/luanda-house-fabrica-de-casas> ISSN 0719-8884

