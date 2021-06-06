September Cafe / Red5studio + Ben Decor

+ 64

Client: September Saigon

Design Team: Lại Chính Trực, Nguyễn Vịnh Nhi, Trần Thị Kim Duyên, Phạm Hoàng Duy Nhân

Partner: Nhật Phương

Concept: Lại Chính Trực

Design: Ben Decor

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. September is the cafe brand that Red5 has accompanied from the first coffee shop. At the next coffee shop, we bring the story of "The Wind and the Nest" to continue the story "Autumn and Fall Leaves" from the previous store.

With the current status of two adjacent houses, off-floor dams connected, we want to create a nest with many nooks and crannies throughout the two houses. With the advantage of width and height, the façade repeats the bird's nest's image with a different perspective and uses many surrounding steel systems.

The circles hanging in the façade will move as the wind blows like a symbolic image of birds on a branch. To create the familiar and characteristic feeling of September, we use gentle neutral tones such as white, beige, rose-orange, natural wood colors.

Besides, the circular image and the curve reminded through the glass holes of the entrance, stairs, on the wall or even just the tiny details on the furniture, the wind's image is led by curves in space, through the ceiling, walls, and floor, creating a light feeling like a breeze spreading into each corner.

Regarding the layout of the space, the ground floor with the spirit of bringing the garden into the house creates an "indoor but outdoor" feeling suitable for guests to sit fast or sit around the bar looking at mixing. The 2nd and 3rd-floor areas are for those who sit longer or go in groups.

If the rooftop is an aerial garden, the lamp section is like a branch supporting the nest, and this is also the highlight of the space for those who love to check in and is the smoking area. The entire furniture and space had inspired by bird's nests, curves, branches, birds on branches or simply a tiny dot circle, all creating a bird's nest in the heart of the city.