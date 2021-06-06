We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Vietnam
  5. September Cafe / Red5studio + Ben Decor

September Cafe / Red5studio + Ben Decor

Save this project
September Cafe / Red5studio + Ben Decor

© Phú Đào© Phú Đào© Phú Đào© Phú Đào+ 64

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Vietnam
  • Architects: Ben Decor, Red5studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  260
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Phú Đào
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Jati Mosaic, Zero Furniture
  • Client:September Saigon
  • Design Team:Lại Chính Trực, Nguyễn Vịnh Nhi, Trần Thị Kim Duyên, Phạm Hoàng Duy Nhân
  • Partner:Nhật Phương
  • Concept:Lại Chính Trực
  • Design:Ben Decor
  • Country:Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Phú Đào
© Phú Đào

Text description provided by the architects. September is the cafe brand that Red5 has accompanied from the first coffee shop. At the next coffee shop, we bring the story of "The Wind and the Nest" to continue the story "Autumn and Fall Leaves" from the previous store.

Save this picture!
© Phú Đào
© Phú Đào
Save this picture!
© Phú Đào
© Phú Đào

With the current status of two adjacent houses, off-floor dams connected, we want to create a nest with many nooks and crannies throughout the two houses. With the advantage of width and height, the façade repeats the bird's nest's image with a different perspective and uses many surrounding steel systems.

Save this picture!
© Phú Đào
© Phú Đào
Save this picture!
Wall Removal GIF
Wall Removal GIF

The circles hanging in the façade will move as the wind blows like a symbolic image of birds on a branch. To create the familiar and characteristic feeling of September, we use gentle neutral tones such as white, beige, rose-orange, natural wood colors.

Save this picture!
© Phú Đào
© Phú Đào
Save this picture!
© Phú Đào
© Phú Đào
Save this picture!
© Phú Đào
© Phú Đào

Besides, the circular image and the curve reminded through the glass holes of the entrance, stairs, on the wall or even just the tiny details on the furniture, the wind's image is led by curves in space, through the ceiling, walls, and floor, creating a light feeling like a breeze spreading into each corner.

Save this picture!
© Phú Đào
© Phú Đào

Regarding the layout of the space, the ground floor with the spirit of bringing the garden into the house creates an "indoor but outdoor" feeling suitable for guests to sit fast or sit around the bar looking at mixing. The 2nd and 3rd-floor areas are for those who sit longer or go in groups.

If the rooftop is an aerial garden, the lamp section is like a branch supporting the nest, and this is also the highlight of the space for those who love to check in and is the smoking area. The entire furniture and space had inspired by bird's nests, curves, branches, birds on branches or simply a tiny dot circle, all creating a bird's nest in the heart of the city.

Save this picture!
© Phú Đào
© Phú Đào

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:47 Đ. Vĩnh Hội, Phường 4, Quận 4, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Red5studio
Office
Ben Decor
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsVietnam
Cite: "September Cafe / Red5studio + Ben Decor" 06 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962869/september-cafe-red5studio-plus-ben-decor> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream