We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. House on the Hillside / Agence Vulcano-Gibello

House on the Hillside / Agence Vulcano-Gibello

Save this project
House on the Hillside / Agence Vulcano-Gibello

© Olivier Mathiotte© Olivier Mathiotte© Olivier Mathiotte© Olivier Mathiotte+ 34

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Saint-Christophe, France
  • Structure Engineer:BE Cinq
  • City:Saint-Christophe
  • Country:France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Olivier Mathiotte
© Olivier Mathiotte

Text description provided by the architects. The project is settled in a village built in the hills near Nancy. Built on a south-facing slope, the house benefits from an exceptional site. The land is thus composed of a small pond inscribed in a deciduous forest, a sheepfold, an orchard, and stone retaining walls forming the upper part of the land.

Save this picture!
© Olivier Mathiotte
© Olivier Mathiotte
Save this picture!
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section
Save this picture!
Cross section
Cross section
Save this picture!
© Olivier Mathiotte
© Olivier Mathiotte

The rigorous geometry of the house is developed around a large entrance courtyard accessible from the street through a paved ramp. Built on two levels, the house naturally follows the topography of the site. Two constructive frames are implemented: a small size one containing the services and circulation spaces; and the second one housing the living rooms.

Save this picture!
© Olivier Mathiotte
© Olivier Mathiotte
Save this picture!
© Olivier Mathiotte
© Olivier Mathiotte

The coverage thus alternates vaults and flat roofs and is adorned with a hanging garden whose undulations echo the surrounding landscape. The structure of the building and its north/south location bring natural light into the heart of the house.

Save this picture!
© Olivier Mathiotte
© Olivier Mathiotte
Save this picture!
Plan - First floor
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
© Olivier Mathiotte
© Olivier Mathiotte

To the north, the lower surface is lit by upper windows while to the south large steel joinery opens towards the great landscape. The house - firmly anchored in the slope - projects its inhabitants into the great landscape while revealing the geography of the site.

Save this picture!
© Olivier Mathiotte
© Olivier Mathiotte

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Agence Vulcano-Gibello
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesFrance
Cite: "House on the Hillside / Agence Vulcano-Gibello" 04 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962824/house-on-the-hillside-agence-vulcano-gibello> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream