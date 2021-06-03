We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. Spain
  5. Sinerxia Physiotherapy Center / Erbalunga estudio

Sinerxia Physiotherapy Center / Erbalunga estudio

Sinerxia Physiotherapy Center / Erbalunga estudio

© Iván Casal Nieto

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Retail
Tuy, Spain
  • Architects: Erbalunga estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Iván Casal Nieto
  • Lead Architects: Arminda Espino, Rubén Rodríguez
© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto

Text description provided by the architects. The project follows the design principles of a previous project “Sinerxia I”, carried out by the studio. Larger commercial premises are essential in order to improve the offered capacity. The centre accommodates physiotherapy cabins, rooms for functional rehabilitation, and a training sports area, where the most personalized treatment is offered.

© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto
Plan
Plan
© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto

There is a need to resemble “Sinerxia I”, keeping the identity and brand’s values. Curved, smooth lines in wood bring warmth and comfort. The challenge is to preserve the personalised attention within a 200sqm room to make clients feel special and unique. Each person is welcomed by a staff member who guides them through a winding route from the waiting room towards the training or treatment areas. The small waiting room belongs conceptually to the street. The proposal follows an orthogonal geometry except for the rounded edges that converge into the reception area. This node establishes the real entrance, the area in which customers meet a member of staff who guides them to a more private area. This interaction makes the difference from other centres where the physiotherapist waits in the room for the patients to arrive.

© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto

The lighting of the distribution areas resembles a more domestic scale with warm tones. The new distribution includes three physiotherapy rooms, one personal training room, one room for group training, male and female changing rooms including shower and toilets. The increase of the areas does not compromise the original values when the company was run by only two people.

© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Tuy, Pontevedra, Spain

About this office
Erbalunga estudio
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailSpain
Cite: "Sinerxia Physiotherapy Center / Erbalunga estudio" [Local comercial Sinerxia / Erbalunga estudio] 03 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962777/sinerxia-physiotherapy-center-erbalunga-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

