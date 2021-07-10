Arc House / Filipe Pina

+ 16

Design Team: Diana Cruz, Filipe Pina

Engineering: Ricardo Pereira

Site Director: Loopa Gestão de Obra

General Contractor : Armando José Quintaneiro Lda

City: Pinhel

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. A young cosmopolitan couple, an old village house from the rural area of Portugal, abandoned for long, with the beauty, dignity, and potential for volume expansion. A leisure and holiday home, linking the ways of living over time with the different building methods, in a region of long cold winters and short hot summers.

The architecture intervention aimed at providing comfort in both seasons, with the intention of preserving the relevant elements of the building and its historic and family legacy. The original materials and techniques were kept, with the addition of contrasting new elements, such as concrete and pine wood. A reading bench, rooms filled with wood, and newly designed doors are some additional features to the ensemble.

This new space configuration allows for a dynamic and flexible living. The ground floor is composed of the common areas, whereas the two bedrooms, bathroom and reading space are located on the upper floor.