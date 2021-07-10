We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Arc House / Filipe Pina

Arc House / Filipe Pina

Arc House / Filipe Pina

© Ricardo Marta© Ricardo Marta© Ricardo Marta© Ricardo Marta+ 16

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Pinhel, Portugal
  • Architects: Filipe Pina
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  130
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ricardo Marta
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Technal, Aleluia Cerâmicas, Efapel, Ofa, Sanitana
  • Lead Architect: Filipe Pina
© Ricardo Marta
Text description provided by the architects. A young cosmopolitan couple, an old village house from the rural area of Portugal, abandoned for long, with the beauty, dignity, and potential for volume expansion. A leisure and holiday home, linking the ways of living over time with the different building methods, in a region of long cold winters and short hot summers.

© Ricardo Marta
Plan
Plan
© Ricardo Marta
The architecture intervention aimed at providing comfort in both seasons, with the intention of preserving the relevant elements of the building and its historic and family legacy. The original materials and techniques were kept, with the addition of contrasting new elements, such as concrete and pine wood. A reading bench, rooms filled with wood, and newly designed doors are some additional features to the ensemble.

© Ricardo Marta
This new space configuration allows for a dynamic and flexible living. The ground floor is composed of the common areas, whereas the two bedrooms, bathroom and reading space are located on the upper floor.

© Ricardo Marta
