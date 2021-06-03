"Housing Is A Universal Natural Right": In Conversation with French Pavilion Curator Christophe Hutin at the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale

After several postponements and numerous challenges, the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale is finally taking place, bringing into focus a diverse array of answers to the question “How will we live together”. The theme gained even more relevance in the context of the pandemic and this year’s edition restates the importance of the Biennale as a platform for inquiry and collective exploration. Archdaily had the opportunity to meet in Venice with the curator of the French Pavilion, architect Christophe Hutin to discuss the thinking behind “Communities at Work” and the immersive experience of the exhibition.

The idea of community has been central to this edition of the Biennale, with several national pavilions exploring its many manifestations, scales and symbiotic relationships with the built environment. With the exhibition “Communities at Work”, The French Pavilion reflects on how communities transform their living spaces, highlighting the universality of the phenomenon across several continents, from Europe, Asia, to America and Africa. In the interview with Archdaily, Christophe Hutin identifies the future of architecture at the intersection between architectural knowledge and the people’s experience of the places they inhabit.

Save this picture! Overall view of a KTT apartment building; Hanoi, Vietnam – 2018. Image Courtesy of Christophe Hutin

Using the medium of film, which the curator sees as the most compelling way of conveying the life of a place, the French Pavilion invites visitors on a journey around the world, showcasing how communities transform their environment to suit their needs and daily life. As Hutin states, the phenomenon could be seen as an opportunity for architects to develop a new kind of architecture that actively involves the inhabitants. Through its study cases, the curatorial project also highlights the universality of housing across cultures, as well as the impact and relevance of bottom-up initiatives.

Save this picture! Winter garden Le Grand Parc, Bordeaux, France – Image © Philippe Ruault. Image Courtesy of Christophe Hutin

Save this picture! Playground, Film still; Hanoi, Vietnam – 2020.. Image Courtesy of Christophe Hutin

Save this picture! landings as a social space. Image Courtesy of Christophe Hutin

