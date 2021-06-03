Advertisement

© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021

  Grândola's Library and Municipal Archive / Matos Gameiro Arquitectos + Pedro Domingos Arquitectos

Grândola's Library and Municipal Archive / Matos Gameiro Arquitectos + Pedro Domingos Arquitectos

Grândola’s Library and Municipal Archive / Matos Gameiro Arquitectos + Pedro Domingos Arquitectos

© Francisco Nogueira© Francisco Nogueira© Francisco Nogueira© Francisco Nogueira+ 33

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Library, Municipal Building
Grândola, Portugal
  • Design Team Collaborators:Paulo Dias, João Varela, João Carlos Lopes, Abílio Silva, Pedro Gonçalves, Raquel Pereira
  • Client:Câmara Municipal de Grândola
  • Structures Design:Fernando Rodrigues (Alves Rodrigues & Associados)
  • Electricity And Comunications:Luís Mira (Ohmsor)
  • Fire Protection Engineer:Luís Mira (Ohmsor)
  • Mechanical Installations:Guilherme Carrilho da Graça, Pedro Paredes (Natural Works)
  • Water And Plumbing Installations:João Guimarães
  • Landscape Design:Leonor Cheis (NPK arquitectos paisagistas associados)
  • City:Grândola
  • Country:Portugal
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. The Grândola’s new Library and Municipal Archive is accessed through the set of palm trees that structure the renovated Praça da República, now purged of all the noisy and conflicting elements, which have been removed from there in search for a more pacified order. This square is the central place of the city and the epicenter between the Municipal Garden, to the southwest, and the Orange tree garden, to the east. 

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Sections and Elevations
Sections and Elevations
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

The new building forms part of the square and - due to its scale and program - constitutes itself as a reference element that counterpoints the urban continuum. In this sense, our concern has been to elucidate the building’s presence in the square, making it clear, solid, and identifiable, and to include it in the network of streets by creating a continuity between the forecourt drawn by the square and the interior spaces of the building.

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

One enters through a cloister, which constitutes the main room of the building and which creates the pause that precedes the function, the moment when the movement soothes down and the noise is replaced by the delicate sound of the running water in the fountain, which marks the arrival. The galleries around the central courtyard generate paths that promote a gradual adjustment of scale, evoking protection and shade, and guiding the way around the gravel court and the jacaranda tree that is planted there. 

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Due to its nature and scale, this space, geometrically established in the urban complex, determines the foundational place and allows for the occurrence of the most diverse events, complementing and widening the scope of action of the reference program, which here gravitates around this great enclosure open to the sky – below, the reception space, the common areas for exhibitions and presentations and the children's reading room; on top, the archive areas and the adult reading room that opens onto a balcony, overlooking the square.

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

The set, in its abstract shape of thick walls and southern whiteness, seeks to keep the mystery and to build paths of discovery, like the books it contains.

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Project location

Address:7570 Grândola, Portugal

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryPublic ArchitectureGovernmentMunicipal buildingPortugal
Cite: "Grândola’s Library and Municipal Archive / Matos Gameiro Arquitectos + Pedro Domingos Arquitectos" [Biblioteca e Arquivo Municipal de Grândola / Matos Gameiro Arquitectos + Pedro Domingos Arquitectos] 03 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962680/grandolas-library-and-municipal-archive-matos-gameiro-arquitectos-plus-pedro-domingos-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

