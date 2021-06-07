Modular Components in Industrial Architecture

Save this picture! Rice Wine Factory / DnA. Photo: © Ziling Wang

Industrial architecture usually requires fast installation, low-maintenance components, and flexible spaces that can be used for different purposes. Therefore, modular solutions are very common in this type of construction, also adding a powerful visual language to the building.

Creating a modular standard, either using prefabricated materials or by defining architectural patterns, makes the construction easier and more functional, also providing rhythm and identity to dialogue with its context and surroundings. So, we have selected thirteen industrial projects using this solution.

Save this picture! Les Domaines Ott Château de Selle / Carl Fredrik Svenstedt Architect | CFSA. Photo: © Dan Glasser

Save this picture! Rice Wine Factory / DnA. Photo: © Ziling Wang

Save this picture! Milagrito Mezcal Pavilion / AMBROSI I ETCHEGARAY. Photo: © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! Mariposa Land Port of Entry / Jones Studio. Photo: © Bill Timmerman

Save this picture! Jakob Factory / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning + rollimarchini architekten. Photo: © Hiroyuki Oki

Save this picture! Holmen Industrial Area / Snøhetta. Photo: © Ketil Jacobsen

Save this picture! Seville Cruise Terminal Phase 2 / Hombre de Piedra Arquitectos + Buró 4. Photo: © Jesús Granada

Save this picture! Xige Estate / Udopartners + Saussure Architects. Photo: © Feng Shao

Save this picture! White Shed / Atelier 111 Architekti. Photo: © Alex Shoots Buildings

Save this picture! Brigadas & Promedio Centro Industrial Building / Estudio Arquitectura Hago. Photo: © Fernando Alda

Save this picture! Cortes Metalúrgicos Oviedo / Óscar Miguel Ares Álvarez. Photo: © Jesús J. Ruiz Alonso and Pedro Ivan Ramos Martín