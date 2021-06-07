Modular Components in Industrial Architecture

Industrial architecture usually requires fast installation, low-maintenance components, and flexible spaces that can be used for different purposes. Therefore, modular solutions are very common in this type of construction, also adding a powerful visual language to the building.
Creating a modular standard, either using prefabricated materials or by defining architectural patterns, makes the construction easier and more functional, also providing rhythm and identity to dialogue with its context and surroundings. So, we have selected thirteen industrial projects using this solution.