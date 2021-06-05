House with Niches / RS + Robert Skitek

+ 44

Design Team: Robert Skitek, Jarosław Zieliński

Collaboration: Marcin Jamroż

Engineering: Marek Rewers

City: Strzelce Opolskie

Country: Poland

Text description provided by the architects. The building was built on a fairly large, flat plot of land in yet undeveloped area. The neighborhood, however, becomes denser quickly.

The composition of the building consists of several white, elongated boxes shifted against each other. They include not only rooms but also open voids. The resulting niches mostly finished with wood, create intimate, partially covered terraces. Thanks to this solution, it was possible to resign from external shading blinds, and rooms aren’t exposed to overheating during

the summer thanks to recessed windows. In one of the niches, the entrance zone with a carport is hidden. The others accompany the living quarters. On the ground floor, they open up to the day zone, the office, and the senior room. Upstairs, they open up to the bedrooms and children’s rooms. Thanks to them, each resident has its own private, open, covered space, separated from the others.

The warm color of the wood emphasizes the niches and contrasts with the ascetic white of the building.