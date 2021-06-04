Sauna Malabar / Bela Gebara Arquitetura

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

© Rodrigo Pacheco

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Sauna
Itatiba, Brazil
  • Architects: Bela Gebara Arquitetura
  Area:  829 ft²
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  Rodrigo Pacheco
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Kingspan - ISOESTE
  Lead Architect: Bela Gebara
© Rodrigo Pacheco
“Test the waters.” Have you ever imagined enjoying a sauna, in the middle of a farm in the outskirts of São Paulo, surrounded by native trees and all in front of a lake?

Completely composed of certified wood, this is the first in a series of buildings being created at the Malabar Farm (Itatiba, SP). They will all follow the same construction method.

© Rodrigo Pacheco
© Rodrigo Pacheco
Sections and facades
© Rodrigo Pacheco
© Rodrigo Pacheco

To test the waters, we chose to build the sauna first, so the proprietors could start enjoying the site, while the remaining buildings in the complex are constructed.

© Rodrigo Pacheco
© Rodrigo Pacheco

It sits there suspended, preserving the topography of the natural terrain.
To maximize light capture and provide ample views of the scenery, the roof has been designed with an inverted inclination.
And there’s the result!
Stay tuned for more to come!

© Rodrigo Pacheco
© Rodrigo Pacheco
© Rodrigo Pacheco
© Rodrigo Pacheco

Project location

Itatiba, State of São Paulo, Brazil

Bela Gebara Arquitetura
Wood

Sauna Brazil
