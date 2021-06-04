Sauna Malabar / Bela Gebara Arquitetura

-
Architects: Bela Gebara Arquitetura
- Area: 829 ft²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: Rodrigo Pacheco
-
Manufacturers: Kingspan - ISOESTE
-
Lead Architect: Bela Gebara
- Project Team:Arq.Tetê Soubhia
- Engineering:Dirceu Romualdo
- City:Itatiba
- Country:Brazil
“Test the waters.” Have you ever imagined enjoying a sauna, in the middle of a farm in the outskirts of São Paulo, surrounded by native trees and all in front of a lake?
Completely composed of certified wood, this is the first in a series of buildings being created at the Malabar Farm (Itatiba, SP). They will all follow the same construction method.
To test the waters, we chose to build the sauna first, so the proprietors could start enjoying the site, while the remaining buildings in the complex are constructed.
It sits there suspended, preserving the topography of the natural terrain.
To maximize light capture and provide ample views of the scenery, the roof has been designed with an inverted inclination.
And there’s the result!
Stay tuned for more to come!