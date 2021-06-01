Advertisement

World
  Neu Leopoldau Apartments / feld72

Neu Leopoldau Apartments / feld72

Neu Leopoldau Apartments / feld72

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Vienna, Austria
  • Client:SCHWARZATAL
  • Project Management:raum & kommunikation
  • Sociology:Prof. Dr. Jens S. Dangschat
  • Art Intervention:PERKUP, SKIRL, RUIN
  • Visualizations:RIVIERA | MORETTI
  • Building Services Engineer:kppk
  • Fire Protection Engineer:Dipl. Ing. Ianko Ivanov
  • Structural Physics:IBO
  • City:Vienna
  • Country:Austria
© Hertha Hurnaus
Text description provided by the architects. On the site of the former Leopoldau gas works, the residential quarter Neu Leopoldau is being built along the theme of “Young Living”.

© Hertha Hurnaus
At the entrance to the area, the monolithic building with its facade of prefabricated elements of fair-faced concrete sets an urbanistic accent.

© Hertha Hurnaus
The design was based on the idea of creating an open and lively building. The so-called “plus spaces” — the zone between the glazed entrance doors and the apartments — play a special role.

Section
Floor plan
These transitional areas, with their openness to the staircase, promote communication within the building, which the residents themselves define — from a studio to a hairdressing salon to a home office. A common room as well as the summer kitchen, which is available to the entire quarter, create further meeting places for residents in the house.

© Hertha Hurnaus
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Vienna, Austria

feld72
Cite: "Neu Leopoldau Apartments / feld72" 01 Jun 2021. ArchDaily.

