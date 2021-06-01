Neu Leopoldau Apartments / feld72

+ 14

Client: SCHWARZATAL

Project Management: raum & kommunikation

Sociology: Prof. Dr. Jens S. Dangschat

Art Intervention: PERKUP, SKIRL, RUIN

Visualizations: RIVIERA | MORETTI

Building Services Engineer: kppk

Fire Protection Engineer: Dipl. Ing. Ianko Ivanov

Structural Physics: IBO

City: Vienna

Country: Austria

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. On the site of the former Leopoldau gas works, the residential quarter Neu Leopoldau is being built along the theme of “Young Living”.

At the entrance to the area, the monolithic building with its facade of prefabricated elements of fair-faced concrete sets an urbanistic accent.

The design was based on the idea of creating an open and lively building. The so-called “plus spaces” — the zone between the glazed entrance doors and the apartments — play a special role.

These transitional areas, with their openness to the staircase, promote communication within the building, which the residents themselves define — from a studio to a hairdressing salon to a home office. A common room as well as the summer kitchen, which is available to the entire quarter, create further meeting places for residents in the house.