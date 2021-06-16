We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Early Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2021-2022

The 2021-2022 A' Design Awards are now open and accepting early entires. The A’ Design Award & Competition, which contributes to corporate reputation and brand image, will provide valuable feedback and experience to its contestants. The A’ Design Award winners proudly display their exclusive award trophies and design excellence certificates which grant them a prestigious level of exposure.

The global competition - which requires no entry fee or additional costs - encourages designers from every and any country to apply, with equal opportunities for all contestants. 

With 100 categories, the A' Design Awards invites architects, industrial designers, UI/UX designers, and creatives in any field to enter their award-winning ideas.

Among these categories, sections related to the built environment include:

  • Architecture, Building, and Structure Design
  • Interior Space and Exhibition Design
  • Building Materials
  • Construction Components
  • Structures & Systems
  • Landscape Planning and Garden Design
  • Urban Planning and Urban Design
  • Engineering, Construction, and Infrastructure Design

The A’ Design Award also recognizes projects in broader categories, such as Good Industrial Design, Good Architecture Design, or Good Product Design.

Benefits of The A’ Design Award Include:  

  • The A' Design Award Trophy
  • The annual yearbook
  • A printed certificate in a metal frame
  • The award winners manual
  • A free gala-night invitation for two people to the award ceremony
  • Free participation and space allocation in the winners' exhibition
  • Free sales listing at SaloneDelDesigner, free utilization of DesignMediator services, inclusion in BuySellDesign Network, proof of creation service, free subscription to listof.net, free listing at DesignMegaStore
  • Guaranteed publication through IDNN and DXGN Networks to 100+ magazines including Design Interviews & DM Design Magazine
  • Press release preparation and distribution through DesignPRWire, publicity and visibility through DesignMedia communications
  • Feedback, judging, and evaluation of entries by a respected jury panel
  • Lifelong licensing of the award winners logo
  • A2 poster design and printing for exhibition
  • Inclusion in the World Design Rankings and translation of award-winning works to 20+ languages

Entries will be adjudicated by the A' Design Award's jury of hundreds of experts from around the globe including scholars, professionals, and media members. Unlike other awards, A’ Design uses a peer-review process with anonymous voting and evaluation of entries. Each jury member is required to sign a jury agreement and follow a code of conduct. In addition, jurors may not be employees of the participating companies, to avoid conflicts of interest. This jury process has been designed to lead to more fair and equitable decisions, with no single juror exercising undue influence on the results of the awards.

The deadline for early submission for the A' Design Award closes on June 30, 2021. You can submit your design, or find out more about the awards in multiple languages. After the winners are announced to the public on May 1st, 2022, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily. See a selection of winners from previous years below.

Time Holiday Mobile Home / Chester Goh

Gold A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2021

Time Holiday Mobile Home / Chester Goh . Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
The Rossmore Residential Multi-Unit / Artur Nesterenko and Amr Samaha

Gold A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2021

The Rossmore Residential Multi-Unit / Artur Nesterenko and Amr Samaha. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Cloud of Luster Wedding Chapel / Tetsuya Matsumoto

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2020 

Cloud of Luster Wedding Chapel / Tetsuya Matsumoto. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Coast Whale Chapel / Zhang Jinyu

Gold A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2019

Coast Whale Chapel / Zhang Jinyu. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Freebooter - Biophilic Architecture Residential / Giacomo Garziano

Gold A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2018

Freebooter - Biophilic Architecture Residential / Giacomo Garziano. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Perception Cafe / Haejun Jung - Feelament

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2019

Perception Cafe / Haejun Jung - Feelament. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Jiangshan Fishing Village Renovation / Mix Architecture

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2018

Jiangshan Fishing Village Renovation Renovation / Mix Architecture. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Living The Noom Housing / Sanzpont

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020

Living The Noom Housing / Sanzpont Arquitectura. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Galaxy World Club House / Kris Lin

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020

Galaxy World Club House / Kris Lin. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Office/ Aedas

Golden A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020

Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Office / Aedas. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Big Aplysia Pavilion / Yue Fei Zheng

Silver A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020

Big Aplysia Pavilion / Yue Fei Zheng. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Xerolithi Residence / George Sinas

Silver A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020

Xerolithi Residence / George Sinas. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Soki Atami Hotel / UDS Ltd.

Silver A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020

Soki Atami Hotel / UDS Ltd.. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Zhenlong Mansion Sales Office / YLH Design

Golden A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Zhenlong Mansion Sales Office / YLH Design. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Butchart Gardens Preschool Kindergarten / Creep Design

Golden A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Butchart Gardens Preschool Kindergarten / Creep Design. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Golden Eagle G Nanjing Business Hotel / Yang Bangsheng

Golden A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Golden Eagle G Nanjing Business Hotel / Yang Bangsheng. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
To Beauty Hospital / DeeSen

Silver A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

To Beauty Hospital / DeeSen. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Daruma International Nursery / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects

Silver A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Daruma International Nursery / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Toronto Flagship Tea Shop / Studio Yimu

Silver A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Toronto Flagship Tea Shop / Studio Yimu. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Furniture Pavilion S Showroom / Rooi Design and Research

Silver A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Furniture Pavilion S Showroom / Rooi Design and Research. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
