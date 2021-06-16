Early Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2021-2022

Save this picture! Jiangshan Fishing Village Renovation Renovation / Mix Architecture. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Among these categories, sections related to the built environment include:

Architecture, Building, and Structure Design

Interior Space and Exhibition Design

Building Materials

Construction Components

Structures & Systems

Landscape Planning and Garden Design

Urban Planning and Urban Design

Engineering, Construction, and Infrastructure Design

The A' Design Award also recognizes projects in broader categories, such as Good Industrial Design, Good Architecture Design, or Good Product Design.

Time Holiday Mobile Home / Chester Goh

Gold A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2021

Save this picture! Time Holiday Mobile Home / Chester Goh . Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

The Rossmore Residential Multi-Unit / Artur Nesterenko and Amr Samaha

Gold A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2021

Save this picture! The Rossmore Residential Multi-Unit / Artur Nesterenko and Amr Samaha. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Cloud of Luster Wedding Chapel / Tetsuya Matsumoto

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2020

Save this picture! Cloud of Luster Wedding Chapel / Tetsuya Matsumoto. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Coast Whale Chapel / Zhang Jinyu

Gold A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2019

Save this picture! Coast Whale Chapel / Zhang Jinyu. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Freebooter - Biophilic Architecture Residential / Giacomo Garziano

Gold A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2018

Save this picture! Freebooter - Biophilic Architecture Residential / Giacomo Garziano. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Perception Cafe / Haejun Jung - Feelament

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2019

Save this picture! Perception Cafe / Haejun Jung - Feelament. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Jiangshan Fishing Village Renovation / Mix Architecture

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2018

Save this picture! Jiangshan Fishing Village Renovation Renovation / Mix Architecture. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Living The Noom Housing / Sanzpont

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020

Save this picture! Living The Noom Housing / Sanzpont Arquitectura. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Galaxy World Club House / Kris Lin

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020

Save this picture! Galaxy World Club House / Kris Lin. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Office/ Aedas

Golden A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020

Save this picture! Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Office / Aedas. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Big Aplysia Pavilion / Yue Fei Zheng

Silver A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020

Save this picture! Big Aplysia Pavilion / Yue Fei Zheng. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Xerolithi Residence / George Sinas



Silver A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020



Save this picture! Xerolithi Residence / George Sinas. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Soki Atami Hotel / UDS Ltd.

Silver A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020

Save this picture! Soki Atami Hotel / UDS Ltd.. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Zhenlong Mansion Sales Office / YLH Design



Golden A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Save this picture! Zhenlong Mansion Sales Office / YLH Design. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Butchart Gardens Preschool Kindergarten / Creep Design

Golden A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Save this picture! Butchart Gardens Preschool Kindergarten / Creep Design. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Golden Eagle G Nanjing Business Hotel / Yang Bangsheng



Golden A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Save this picture! Golden Eagle G Nanjing Business Hotel / Yang Bangsheng. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

To Beauty Hospital / DeeSen

Silver A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Save this picture! To Beauty Hospital / DeeSen. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Daruma International Nursery / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects

Silver A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Save this picture! Daruma International Nursery / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Toronto Flagship Tea Shop / Studio Yimu



Silver A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020



Save this picture! Toronto Flagship Tea Shop / Studio Yimu. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Furniture Pavilion S Showroom / Rooi Design and Research



Silver A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020