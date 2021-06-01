Galleria Midobaru Hotel / DABURA.m Inc.

+ 95

Hotels • Beppu, Japan Architects: DABURA.m Inc.

Area: 2991 m²

Year: 2020

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Bolon Toto Kmew Solido , Nagae Ceramics , Nagai ECO FLEECE , Sankyo aluminum Manufacturers:



Lead Architect: Takafumi Mitsuura

Client: Sekiya Resort Group

Artists: Mika Aoki, Inne Izumi, Shinji Ohmaki, Olectronica, Masamitsu Katsu, Toshie Kusamoto, Michihiro Shimabuku, Hiraku Suzuki, Akiko Nakayama, Sohei Nishino, Nerhol, Me

Signage: GRAF

Structural Design: Hinata Structural Design Office

Equipment Design: Rise Design Room Corporation

Construction: Morita Majorplan Construction Joint Venture

Exterior Design: Green World Corporation

City: Beppu

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. This is a hotel in Beppu, Japan. It is owned by a traditional inn company founded in this city in 1900. It stands on a cliff overlooking the hot spring stream cityscape and Beppu Bay. All guest rooms have free-flowing hot spring baths. We designed it for those who want the emergence of a new culture connecting to local history, culture and nature. Its greatest feature is "site-specific" architecture and space. Those prompt people to interact, and the hotel acts as a new community base.

Nowadays, we can get almost the same comfort anywhere in the globalized world, while the space of the hotels has become stereotyped and " homogenization" is progressing in local cities. In many places, the uniqueness of region is weakening and the value of travel is diminishing. We wanted to change this situation through realizing this hotel.

Beppu's most valuable resource is hot springs, and its origins can be traced back to the orogeny. We wanted to realize a new characteristic architecture of the region by starting to think about the design from the unique terrain of this area that was born in the geological times. Assuming walls carved from the ground of fault scrap, holes were made in the flocking walls like digging a cave to create space where one space and another space or the inside and outside are connected.

This hotel has 33 general guest rooms, 2 duplex suites, a lobby, a café & bar, a multipurpose studio and terrace spaces. They are connected by semi-outdoor " alley space" where the vertical and horizontal axes intersect intricately.

Walking around, you will be connected to the framed landscapes through holes in the walls and feel the lights and sounds that penetrate. It is a spatial experience reminiscent of geological times, and it overlaps with an experience of walking around the alleys of old downtown Beppu.

The flocking walls were made by placing concrete toned with iron oxide in a special formwork made of locally produced cedar wood. The color tone was adjusted by referring to the strata and stones of the land. Phenomena such as efflorescence, unevenness and chipping of joints was positively accepted as the expression. Materials such as woods and plaster were chosen from an area which was as close as possible to the site The metal was finished by reacting with the hot spring. By devising how to make architecture and selecting materials, we tried to create value that could not be experienced without going there.