Ruckers Hill House / Studio Bright

World
© Rory Gardiner

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Northcote, Australia
  • Director:Melissa Bright
  • Director For Design Realization:Robert McIntyre
  • Project Architect:Todd de Hoog
  • Architect:Emily Watson, Maia Close
  • Graduate Of Architecture:Pei She Lee
  • Architects:Studio Bright
  • Landscape Installation:MJR Landscape
  • City:Northcote
  • Country:Australia
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. A prominent, corner sited Edwardian on the crest of Ruckers Hill, has been restored and enlarged with new living spaces in a separate rear-garden pavilion. Pushing the new addition to the back of this site allows a sun-filled pool and garden, and a streetscape expression akin to a garden pavilion; contemporary and street-tough, but a little bit Edwardian in spirit.

© Rory Gardiner
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Rory Gardiner
The new pavilion expands the nuanced living possibilities. Rooms are configured for the specialized interests of particular family members, yet each offers scope for temporal adaptations on the fly.

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
For example, the living room is a music space with a heavy curtain ready to be drawn across to present impromptu theatre, steps forming the stage edge. On the upper floor, two multipurpose spaces house a library, lounge, guest room and study.

© Rory Gardiner
The link that allows this rearward displacement spans the site bridge-like, almost an inverted Roman aqueduct with its water at the bottom. Its spatial use is unclear yet full of possibility: poolside chaise, veranda to a garden, even at times an indoor cricket pitch. To the long side-street edge, new stepped levels help mediate the street, working the balance between defending internal privacy and yet sharing inner workings and the pleasures of the spilling over garden.

© Rory Gardiner
Studio Bright
