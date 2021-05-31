Advertisement

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Lodging
  4. Vietnam
  5. City Oasis Apartments / K.A Studio

City Oasis Apartments / K.A Studio

Save this project
City Oasis Apartments / K.A Studio

© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki+ 35

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Lodging
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Design Team:Dang Anh Khoa, Hoang Anh Dung, Tran Quoc Nhat, Le Duc Duy
  • City:Ho Chi Minh City
  • Country:Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. CITY OASIS is a serviced apartment redesigned and rebuilt from an old building with 27 rooms varying in size (24 – 45 m2). The building is located on a 330 – meter – square site, in the centre of Ho Chi Minh City.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Sai Gon is a large urban area of Viet Nam with a high density of population, transportation, and construction, which leads to many problems, nowadays, unsolved such as pollution, traffic jam, lack of green space, etc.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Living in a crowded city with a high average temperature all year round, people find it hard to figure out somewhere nearby to enjoy their short–term days off or vacations away from the heat and fast life pace of urban area. With the urge to create a green space with shades in order to help people enjoy their staycation without leaving the city, we decide to connect people with nature through our design.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

When we headed out to the site to have our observation and assessment, here’s the thing: Spaces and levels handled unsuitably, stuffy rooms, heavy and unnecessary balcony columns, … Instead of expanding the area of construction, we tried to keep the a large void on the site, respect and conserve most of the current plants.

Save this picture!
Section perspective
Section perspective

The solutions we offer for this are retaining the structural columns and beams, removing all the redundant ones and making room for daylight and plants, applying ventilation for the spaces – corridor included and finally proposing large curtain walls in order to make the boundary between inside and outside fade away, creating different gardens for each room. From the entrance, we design a short curved path leading inside, making it look like an interesting walk among diverse types of plants, water and light before people come to the lobby and move into their own rooms.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch

The appearance of the building, as well as its façade, is created from the natural curves, surrounded by the green layer with many small tropical trees varying according to the position. Therefore, the balcony system on each floor is not the same. The voids among this balcony floor are given priority to grow tall trees, providing the apartment with fresh air and a relaxing atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

We consider each room as a home. Hence, minimal interiors are highly recommended. To motivate the interaction between people and nature, we make use of eco-friendly materials that bring strong emotions and traditional handmade materials: Naturally regenerating woods, local split stones, lightweight concrete, terrazzo, rattan, …

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st to 3rd floor
Plan - 1st to 3rd floor
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The building represents a tropical forest where each person can experience his own peaceful garden without being disturbed by noises or dust in the urban area. The building also has a small winding pool where people can immerse themselves in the water enjoying tranquil greenery around in such a hot dry summer.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

We hope that this project can partly help wash away the heat and improve the climate changes in a polluted city and eventually form a strong bond between humans and nature. “To sit in the shade on a fine day and look upon verdure is the most perfect refreshment,” said Jane Austen

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
K.A Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingVietnam
Cite: "City Oasis Apartments / K.A Studio" 31 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962505/city-oasis-apartments-ka-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream