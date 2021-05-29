Advertisement

World
© All rights reserved.

  Balhannah House / Mountford Williamson Architecture

Balhannah House / Mountford Williamson Architecture

© David Sievers© David Sievers© David Sievers© David Sievers+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Balhannah, Australia
  • Design Team:Martin Williamson
  • Architects:Mountford Williamson Architecture
  • City:Balhannah
  • Country:Australia
© David Sievers
© David Sievers

Text description provided by the architects. This house in the Adelaide Hills is designed to respond to its context and to maximize the great rural views. Three linked pavilions splay around the curve of the hillside, with each pavilion housing a different function. The more public Living areas are housed in the central pavilion with the more intimate areas in separate pavilions at both ends.

© David Sievers
© David Sievers
© David Sievers
© David Sievers

Access to the front door is past a blade wall of local stone with entry to the home through one of the links, offering the visitor a view through large Eucalypts across a large dam and to the panorama beyond. One of the pavilions is a stone cottage which was being used as a B&B prior to purchase by the current owners. The design of the 2 new pavilions, while contemporary in nature, was an attempt to respect the scale of the existing cottage.

Plan
Plan

The robust material pallet is a combination of timber, local stone and corrugated steel allowing new to sit comfortably against old. The separation of the pavilions provides areas for outdoor living and allows access to northern sun.

© David Sievers
© David Sievers

A timber deck wraps around the home reminiscent of the traditional verandah. High level glazing allows views of the sky and adjacent trees. Internal stone walls brings a sense of earthiness and warmth inside.

© David Sievers
© David Sievers

Project gallery

Mountford Williamson Architecture
WoodStone

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Balhannah House / Mountford Williamson Architecture" 29 May 2021. ArchDaily.

