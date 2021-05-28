FabCafe Nagoya / Suppose Design Office

+ 12

Design Team: Makoto Tanijiri, Ai Yoshida, Katsuya Igarashi, Daiki Hirokawa

Architects: Suppose Design Office

Furniture Design: Hidakuma

City: Nagoya

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. This project highlights the possibility of new creation within the hidden constraints.

FabCafe Nagoya opened at "Hisaya-odori Park", one of the landmarks of Nagoya City. The design is based on a main wood frame which is completed with the use of plenty of wood edges that would normally be used as firewood.

The idea was to dare to give lowness and handle the small-diameter wood. The seemingly negative and restricting elements make the scenery look beautiful and brings back the memory of the wood.