Darkwood Residence / Cumulus Studio

+ 22

Architects: Cumulus Studio

City: Sidmouth

Country: Australia

More Specs

Less Specs

A family home with wilderness at heart - ‘Clever, not posh’ was the brief. A small, sustainable footprint. A smart use of space. And a steep, but stunning site in rural Tasmania. We collaborated closely with client Matt, who built this three bedroom home himself.

A tin metal skin proved robust, low maintenance and cost effective. Then we timber clad accessible areas so they felt more tactile. Macrocarpa, a plantation timber, kept this sustainable as did solar, good insulation and a wetback heating system. From raw plate steel kitchen bench and splash-backs to durable flooring, nothing is too fussy.

Back to nature Our response was relatively low tech, stripped back and simple. We prioritized the natural surrounds, natural light and hard-wearing natural materials to fit the brief. A stepped design and folded, sculptural roof lets light flood the living area.

Built-in furniture fits the small footprint, with deep windows allowing you to sit, relax and feel part of the view. We positioned Darkwood to make the most of its breathtaking surrounds. Bedrooms, dining and living rooms look out over northeasterly river views. Then the site itself is protected from the prevailing winds, with an internal courtyard offering sheltered outdoor space too. Amidst Aussie native splendor, a monolithic concrete fireplace nods to our clients’ love for Japan, poured by Matt himself.

With a steep site like this, many would be tempted to do a box cantilevered off a hill. But we’re proud of how Darkwood’s stepped design makes the most of the view, yet still feels connected to the nature around it. It brings the feeling of outdoors indoors. And there’s no balustrade blocking the view, either.