World
  Darkwood Residence / Cumulus Studio

Darkwood Residence / Cumulus Studio

Darkwood Residence / Cumulus Studio

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Sidmouth, Australia
  • Architects:Cumulus Studio
  • City:Sidmouth
  • Country:Australia
© Anjie Blair
A family home with wilderness at heart - ‘Clever, not posh’ was the brief. A small, sustainable footprint. A smart use of space. And a steep, but stunning site in rural Tasmania. We collaborated closely with client Matt, who built this three bedroom home himself.

© Anjie Blair
© Anjie Blair
A tin metal skin proved robust, low maintenance and cost effective. Then we timber clad accessible areas so they felt more tactile. Macrocarpa, a plantation timber, kept this sustainable as did solar, good insulation and a wetback heating system. From raw plate steel kitchen bench and splash-backs to durable flooring, nothing is too fussy.

© Anjie Blair
Back to nature Our response was relatively low tech, stripped back and simple. We prioritized the natural surrounds, natural light and hard-wearing natural materials to fit the brief. A stepped design and folded, sculptural roof lets light flood the living area.

© Anjie Blair
Built-in furniture fits the small footprint, with deep windows allowing you to sit, relax and feel part of the view. We positioned Darkwood to make the most of its breathtaking surrounds. Bedrooms, dining and living rooms look out over northeasterly river views. Then the site itself is protected from the prevailing winds, with an internal courtyard offering sheltered outdoor space too. Amidst Aussie native splendor, a monolithic concrete fireplace nods to our clients’ love for Japan, poured by Matt himself.

© Anjie Blair
With a steep site like this, many would be tempted to do a box cantilevered off a hill. But we’re proud of how Darkwood’s stepped design makes the most of the view, yet still feels connected to the nature around it. It brings the feeling of outdoors indoors. And there’s no balustrade blocking the view, either.

© Anjie Blair
Cite: "Darkwood Residence / Cumulus Studio" 27 May 2021. ArchDaily.

