Advertisement

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Casa DP / GN Architecture + Maresca Interiors

Casa DP / GN Architecture + Maresca Interiors

Save this project
Casa DP / GN Architecture + Maresca Interiors

© Marcelo Aniello© Marcelo Aniello© Marcelo Aniello© Marcelo Aniello+ 27

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Trancoso, Brazil
  • Architects: GN Architecture; Interior Designers: Maresca Interiors
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Marcelo Aniello
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Brastemp, Deca, Ecopyre, Eletrolux, LeGrand Pial Plus
  • Landcape:Escala Nativa
  • Furniture:Empório Brasil Marcenaria
  • City:Trancoso
  • Country:Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Aniello
© Marcelo Aniello

Text description provided by the architects. A new pool house with guest accommodation was sought as an extension of the family residence. The place was located inside a mature garden and surrounded by exotic indigenous plants that are part of the UNESCO conservation area of Trancoso in the municipality of Bahia - Brazil.

Originally, the area occupied a small fishing town that was isolated from the rest of Brazil until the 1970s. In 1986, electricity was taken to parts of the city and even today, the daily lifestyle remains "delightfully not modernized".

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Aniello
© Marcelo Aniello
Save this picture!
Planta Baixa
Planta Baixa
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Aniello
© Marcelo Aniello
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Aniello
© Marcelo Aniello

The project's approach sought inspiration in this native vegetation, in the surrounding local architecture, and in the need to work with the available resources. We were inspired by the local lifestyle that was not driven by "technology" and consumerism. We wanted to go back to the "basics", to disconnect to reconnect with nature. The architectural response allowed a holistic approach to reconnecting the user with nature. We wanted architecture to work with the landscape rather than adapt to it. The preserved mature garden provided a foothold for the new pool house to revolve around. The interior spaces were opened to become exterior rooms, merging with the garden. The garden has become the heart of the building. When viewed from the main house, the new pool house looked like a garden structure, perched gently on the ground.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Aniello
© Marcelo Aniello

The footprint revolved around the garden and the pool composed of two interconnected blocks, the 'living room' and the'' sleeping area '. Both blocks juxtaposed in their architectural form maintained a constant visual connection with the garden and the main house. The housing structure runs along the private road and as a continuation of the existing house consisting of a shallow sloping roof, responding to the local vernacular, which crosses the flat-roofed pavilion of the sleeping structure. Large sliding panels 3.5 m high and 4 m wide for the living area open the internal space to the pool terrace allowing the garden to extend internally. The sleeping wing was wrapped in local eucalyptus sticks that harmonize its existence inside the mature garden, filtering the natural light through the facade, giving a feeling of tranquility but maintaining the privacy of the outside.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Aniello
© Marcelo Aniello

The project was built during the current pandemic, which has proved challenging on many levels. This, however, reinforced collaborative working methods in conjunction with the contractor (Escala Nativa) from opposite ends of the world. The contractor embraced the spirit of the project and with his team brought to the fore a very high-quality Brazilian handicraft.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Aniello
© Marcelo Aniello

The interior design was designed and developed by Maresca Interiors. Their approach found a balance with architecture, incorporating a sense of place connected with local traditions. The furniture was designed and produced by local artisans using strictly local materials. Art, part of which comes from indigenous tribes in the Amazon and from local artists.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Aniello
© Marcelo Aniello

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
GN Architecture
Office
Maresca Interiors
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Casa DP / GN Architecture + Maresca Interiors" [Casa DP / GN Architecture + Maresca Interiors] 31 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962399/casa-dp-gn-architecture-plus-maresca-interiors> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream