World
Renovation of Joan Blanques apartment / Allaround Lab

Renovation of Joan Blanques apartment / Allaround Lab

© José Hevia© José Hevia© José Hevia© José Hevia+ 18

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Renovation, Apartment Interiors, Decoration & Ornament
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Allaround Lab
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  75
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cubro, El recibidor
  • Lead Architect: Noelia de la Red, Jordi Ribas
  • Collaborator:Mònica Piqué
  • City:Barcelona
  • Country:Spain
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. The clients, a young couple, commissioned us this project with the sole premise that they wanted a space that was as open as possible and that, at the same time, it could be compartmentalized and become two differentiated areas, to be able to work and perform different tasks throughout the day simultaneously without bothering each other.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Axonometric
Axonometric
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

In this way, the proposal is based on the elimination of all the existing partitions, leaving a large open space that is traversed by a piece that contains the installations and the entire functional and storage program, thus freeing up the rest of the surface of the apartment. This great void is only interrupted by a transversal strip that contains the bathroom and that acts as a separator between the two rooms.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

In addition, the old gallery is used as an intermediate space between the interior and the exterior as a winter garden, which works, in turn, as a heat collector in the colder months and as a terrace in the warmer ones.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Barcelona, Spain

Allaround Lab
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsDecoration & OrnamentSpain
Cite: "Renovation of Joan Blanques apartment / Allaround Lab" [Reforma apartamento Joan Blanques / Allaround Lab] 29 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962398/renovation-of-joan-blanques-apartment-allaround-lab> ISSN 0719-8884

